FLASH Weather AI and SmartSky® Team up to Bring Predictive Lightning Capabilities to Aviation

SmartSky Predictive Weather Data Suite Supports Enhanced Situational Awareness for the Industry

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky®, the innovative air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider, and FLASH Weather AI, the artificial intelligence-based lightning prediction provider, today announced a collaboration that brings the FLASH predictive lightning data suite to aviation. SmartSky makes this possible through its next-generation network, advanced hardware, and enhanced services, which includes the Skytelligence® aviation data exchange. The FLASH offering will be part of the SmartSky Predictive Weather Suite, delivered via Skytelligence®. For the first time, airline dispatch, FBOs, airports, and ground operations will have access to FLASH Weather AI's predictive lightning capabilities via SmartSky's predictive weather offerings.

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. (PRNewswire)

FLASH predictive lightning capabilities utilize AI and deep learning to provide up to 6 hours of lead time with greater than 90% first-strike accuracy. FLASH provides last-strike notifications when it is safe to resume normal activities, saving 10 - 15 minutes from the normally utilized 30-minute resumption window. FLASH can reduce flight delays waiting for "all-clear" at an airport, saving fuel costs and improving safety. Its nationwide weather data analysis enables enhanced awareness for incoming and outgoing flights to reduce delays and increase advance notice to customers.

"After initially serving schools, golf, youth sports and construction, FLASH Weather AI now brings its AI lightning prediction to aviation through this integration with SmartSky. This is significant because an average of 5% of all flights are affected by lightning delays. FLASH not only predicts the start of lightning but also gives an accurate "all-clear" for when operations can resume, including critical refueling," said Jason Deese, CEO for FLASH.

The Skytelligence data exchange is a key element of SmartSky's Digital Services offerings which are powered by its patented innovations and tools. Skytelligence brings together data from numerous providers for single point delivery via APIs, which are then used by EFBs or ground-based systems. These combined capabilities make SmartSky a key enabler for aviation's digital transformation. SmartSky's Predictive Weather suite brings together multiple predictive weather providers to supply aviation with enhanced situational awareness not available from other sources.

"FLASH Weather AI provides invaluable lightning awareness for aviation. SmartSky is proud to bring this data for both the industry and the connected aircraft, via our ATG network that moves data from the aircraft inflight as easily as to it. This enables the cockpit to have real-time access to predictive weather," said Sean Reilly, Vice President of Digital Solutions and Air Transport for SmartSky. "Lightning is one of the biggest threats in aviation, and strikes can happen without notice and without visual indication. Knowing lightning conditions on and around the airport assists decision-makers with whether and when ground crew can safely support aircraft. FLASH provides notification of lightning in the area well in advance, which can be used in making departure or arrival adjustments to avoid a potential hazard."

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com .

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

About FLASH Weather AI

FLASH is comprised of a small group of research meteorologists and AI engineers who have developed a patented algorithm and method for accurately predicting lightning up to 6 hours in advance utilizing AI and Deep Learning. Lightning is just the first product in a suite rolling out through early next year to include AI forecasts for visibility, hurricanes, turbulence, winds, automated tornado detection among many others. Now that our AI Engine is built it is simply a matter of plug and play for any weather variable you can think of. All forecasts will be updated every 2 minutes which is 13 minutes faster than any traditional method currently used.

SmartSky Media Contact

Mark Hazlin

Phone: (202) 289-4001

Email: smartsky@xenophonstrategies.com

FLASH Weather AI's predictive lightning technology provides early warning for aviators via SmartSky® Networks' predictive weather suite delivered via the Skytelligence® platform. In this image, red indicates active lightning. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartSky Networks