FlexScreen Ranks No. 3,217 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 159 Percent

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that FlexScreen is No. 3,217 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Regarding the achievement, FlexScreen Inventor & CEO Joe Altieri had this to say: "Making the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is truly an incredible achievement. I'm grateful for this accomplishment, but most of all for the people who made it possible. My family, partners, employees, and customers have all gone above and beyond to help us innovate, adapt, and thrive throughout the years, and I truly believe the best is yet to come for FlexScreen."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available now.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.

