noco-noco and 3DOM Alliance Group announce batteries equipped with X-SEPA™ exceed 2,000 cycles at 60℃ in ongoing testing

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization solutions provider noco-noco Inc. (Nasdaq: NCNC, "noco-noco") and the 3DOM Alliance Group today announced that lithium-ion batteries equipped with the proprietary X-SEPA™ separator and a high temperature-resistant electrolyte have exceeded 2,000 cycles under 60°C conditions in ongoing charge-discharge cycle life testing.

Figure 1. Comparison of charge-discharge cycle life at 60℃ (Source: 3DOM Alliance Group) (PRNewswire)

The X-SEPA™ is a revolutionary separator technology developed by the 3DOM Alliance Group that contributes to enhanced battery lifespan and performance. noco-noco holds an exclusive license and is working to commercialize the technology, including in Southeast Asia where countries are increasingly experiencing unprecedented heat.

Temperatures as high as 60°C significantly shorten the lifespans of conventional lithium-ion batteries. To address this issue, the 3DOM Alliance Group utilizes the X-SEPA™ in combination with a high temperature-resistant electrolyte, which has a high boiling point, to effectively suppress electrolyte degradation.

Previously, the integration of this electrolyte into conventional lithium-ion batteries posed a challenge primarily due to its high viscosity, which rendered it incompatible with general-purpose polypropylene separators. However, it can be used in combination with the X-SEPA™ separator due to the X-SEPA™'s highly porous structure and strong wettability of its polyimide material with organic electrolyte.

Interim results of ongoing charge-discharge cycle life testing at 60°C show that batteries equipped with the X-SEPA™ and high temperature-resistant electrolyte demonstrate significantly higher capacity retention than batteries using a general-purpose electrolyte and separator after 2,000 cycles. The lifespan is extended by approximately five times when the battery end-of-life is set at 80% capacity retention, which is common for electric vehicle applications.

In-house testing has further confirmed that the higher boiling point of the high temperature-resistant electrolyte drastically reduces swelling in laminate battery cells when heated on a hot plate over 150°C. This addresses a critical issue that arises when battery-powered devices are exposed to high-temperature environments.

The latest results demonstrate significant progress since approximately 900 cycles at the time of the previous interim results announced by 3DOM Alliance Inc. and noco-noco in April 2023.

Technical experts from the 3DOM Alliance Group will present details of this research at the 2023 Fall Meeting of the Electrochemical Society of Japan to be held at Kyushu University on September 11 and 12, 2023.

Masataka Matsumura, CEO of noco-noco, commented, "We are excited about these breakthroughs and look forward to verifying the full potential of the technology as testing progresses. We believe it will be a step change in accelerating sustainable electrification, especially in regions with an unmet need for batteries that can deliver higher performance and longer life even in extremely hot weather."

About noco-noco

noco-noco is a decarbonization solutions provider working to accelerate the global transformation to a carbon-neutral economy. With X-SEPA™, a battery separator technology designed for long-lasting and high heat-resistant performance, and noco-noco's carbon-neutral leasing platform, noco-noco expects to address the need for clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions. noco-noco Inc. made its Nasdaq debut in August 2023. For more information on noco-noco, visit www.noco-noco.com

About 3DOM Alliance Group

Led by Tokyo-based 3DOM Alliance Inc., the 3DOM Alliance Group strives to solve environmental problems through the research and development of cutting-edge technologies and business models that promote decarbonization and ecological conservation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to noco-noco. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, the markets in which noco-noco operates as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of noco-noco, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although noco-noco believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this communication, noco-noco caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. noco-noco cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings and other risks and uncertainties. There may be additional risks that noco-noco presently does not know or that noco-noco currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by noco-noco and its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that noco-noco will achieve their objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of noco-noco as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while noco-noco may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of noco-noco as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

(PRNewsfoto/noco-noco) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE noco-noco