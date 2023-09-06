CENTENE RECOGNIZED FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN FORTUNE'S "BEST WORKPLACES IN HEALTH CARE™ 2023"

Centene ranked 13 on the list of 40 large healthcare companies

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it has been named to Fortune's " Best Workplaces in Health Care " list for a second year in a row. Fortune's ranking includes companies who demonstrate a positive employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect and pride, among other factors. Centene joins 40 companies in the Large Company category for 2023 and ranks 13, an increase in rank from 27 in 2022.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for creating a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovative thinking and inclusivity," said Centene CEO Sarah London. "Our mission-driven culture has allowed our employees, from Gen Z to the silent generation and everyone in between, to be stewards for change in transforming the health of the communities we serve."

Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work to analyze survey feedback from U.S.-based employees for this year's "Best Workplaces in Health Care" list. Great Place to Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. All companies listed must be Great Place to Work-certified.

Today's news builds on the growing list of corporate recognition for Centene, which includes being named as one of Newsweek's " America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 "; a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year; one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. Centene was also listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year. For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners.

