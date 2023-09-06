Elevate Your Fitness Journey with MitoSculpt by Nutrishop

MitoSculpt by Illicit Labs launches exclusively at Nutrishop

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrishop® is proud to announce the launch of MitoSculpt™ by Illicit Labs®. This revolutionary metabolic formula was meticulously crafted with cutting-edge ingredients to support your fitness journey. MitoSculpt is stimulant-free, which makes it a great choice for those looking to manage their weight without the effects of high stimulants. This innovative product is now available exclusively at Nutrishop locations nationwide and online at NutrishopUSA.com.

"MitoSculpt sets itself apart by providing a refreshing yet versatile alternative for those seeking a gentler approach."

"We are always on a mission to introduce new products to help our customers achieve their health and fitness goals in ways that work for them," said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop. "In a market overflowing with formulas centered around stimulant-based ingredients, MitoSculpt sets itself apart by providing a refreshing yet versatile alternative for those seeking a gentler approach."

At the heart of MitoSculpt are two key ingredients: MitoBurn® and InnoSlim®. These are included in the formula in their respective clinically-studied amounts.

MitoBurn is a patented form of L-Beta-amino isobutyric acid (L-BAIBA), which is produced in skeletal muscle during exercise and has been shown in studies to impact carbohydrate and fat metabolism in humans. InnoSlim is a stimulant-free, patented compound that blends the plant-derived Panax Notoginseng root with the Chinese herb Astragalus Membranaceus to help support blood sugar and lipid metabolism.

MitoSculpt's formula is further enriched with the following potent ingredients:

Caralluma Fimbriata – derived from an edible cactus and often used for endurance purposes.

Green Coffee Bean Extract – an extract of unroasted, green coffee beans found in many weight-management supplements today.

Gymnema Sylvestre – a plant native to India and Africa with a history of use in Ayurvedic medicine.

Fucoxanthin – a carotenoid abundant in brown seaweed.

ForsLean® – a trademarked ingredient derived from Coleus Forskohlii, a plant native to India .

"For those who prefer stimulants, MitoSculpt stacks really well with stimulant-based thermogenic supplements for an even greater effect when it comes to supporting your fitness journey," said McLendon. "Nutrishop offers an array of effective and advanced stimulant-based thermogenic products, such as our widely popular Thermovex, as well."

The suggested use for MitoSculpt is as follows: on training days, take 1 serving (3 veggie capsules) prior to exercise. On non-training days, take 1 serving in the morning. As always, Nutrishop recommends speaking with your health care provider before embarking on any fitness journey to ensure health and safety first.

MitoSculpt is now available exclusively at Nutrishop locations across the United States and at NutrishopUSA.com. For more information, click here.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

