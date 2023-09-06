Square Baby Partners with No Kid Hungry to Donate 1 Meal for Every Meal Sold

BEND, Ore., Sep. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Baby ™, a trailblazer in science-based nutrition, early allergen introduction, and veggie-forward, balanced meals – announces their commitment to donate 1 meal to No Kid Hungry® for every Square Baby meal sold.

Square Baby partners with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger by donating 1 meal for every meal sold.

1 in 8 kids in the United States are living with hunger. That's 9 million children.

"We all need to do our part to end childhood hunger in the United States. With No Kid Hungry, you can help change that. And we're grateful to companies like Square Baby for their support." -- No Kid Hungry

"At Square Baby, we know how important nutrition is during the first 1000 days of life. And we believe every child deserves access to the nutrients they need. We're proud to introduce Good Feeds – making it easy to donate healthy meals to children who need it most. And we're grateful to No Kid Hungry for making it easy for every Square Baby family to be part of the solution." -- Katie Thomson MS, RDN, Square Baby Cofounder & CEO

SQUARE BABY OFFERS TWO WAYS TO DONATE

(1) You Buy, We Give.

Order your custom box of Square Meals.

We donate 1 meal to No Kid Hungry for every Square Baby meal purchased.

(2) You Post, We Give.

Post about Square Baby on Instagram and we'll donate 10 more meals to No Kid Hungry!

@squarebabyfood and #goodfeeds Tagand #goodfeeds

Simply feeding your baby Square Baby meals will feed others that need it most. And a simple post on Instagram or Facebook can help feed 10 more kiddos.

About Square Baby:

Founded by a registered dietitian and certified genetic counselor, Square Baby offers customized meal plans that provide 100% of baby's daily recommended servings of veggies, fruit, whole grains, and protein for each stage of development, from 6 to 12 months, based on both USDA Birth to 24 Guidelines and AAP recommendations. Their Square Meal System™ focuses on meeting dietary needs, fostering palate development, and introducing allergens early and often for food allergy prevention.

Square Baby's official campaign with No Kid Hungry runs from 9/1/23-9/30/23 with a maximum donation of $10,000. Square Baby will donate $0.10 (~1 meal) for every Square Baby meal sold and $1.00 (~10 meals) for every qualifying social media post.

