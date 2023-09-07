The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Continues Its Global Sales and Marketing Mission with a Series of Events in Atlanta

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will lead BMOTIA executives to Atlanta to showcase the destination's diverse offerings

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is headed to Atlanta, 13 – 15 September, to showcase the destination's vibrant culture, tourism offerings and developments, and meet with key film and tourism industry leaders, partners and media.

"Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour, Atlanta, GA , September 13-15th!

The Global Mission will be led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. He will be accompanied by Latia Duncombe, BMOTIA's Director General and other senior executives.

The events of the "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour aim to heighten awareness of The Islands of The Bahamas brand, drive tourism business to the destination and honour The Bahamas' longstanding on-screen legacy, which has deep rooted connections in the market.

"Atlanta is a destination that is diverse and rich in culture, much like The Bahamas, making it the ideal place to conclude our successful U.S. tour," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. "The city is an extremely important market to us and one that is seeing rising demand. We have been working to continue to increase travel accessibility to meet those needs. Stopover visitor numbers from Atlanta for the first half of 2023 saw a 34 percent increase over the same period in 2022, and we hope to continue to see strong growth through end of year in this market."

Georgians can feel a world away in The Bahamas without the hassle of long-haul travel. Today, visitors can book twice weekly flights to Nassau and Saturday service to Exuma via Delta Air Lines, reaching the pristine shores in just two hours. Beginning 5 November, the carrier will increase service to Nassau, Exuma, Abaco and Eleuthera, ahead of the holiday season.

"Whether it's uninterrupted relaxation, action-packed adventure, or historical pursuits that visitors seek, our 16-island archipelago has unique experiences that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world," said Director General Latia Duncombe. "Atlanta is a special launch point for travellers as it has direct access to Nassau, our capital city, and our most popular Out Island destinations."

The "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour will make its next stop in the United Kingdom. Travellers who book their 2023 Bahamas vacation can expect year-long celebrations, events and festivities as the destination commemorates a golden jubilee milestone of 50 years of independence. For more information, visit www.thebahamas.com.

About The Bahamas

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com

