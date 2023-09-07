CVS Health announces additional responsibilities for executive leadership team members

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced additional responsibilities for several members of the company's executive leadership team, effective immediately:

Shawn Guertin will continue as our Chief Financial Officer and is now President of Health Services.

Prem Shah will continue as our Chief Pharmacy Officer and is now the sole President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness.

Michelle Peluso , as our Chief Customer and Experience Officer, will expand her focus to create a superior end-to-end patient experience across all of the company's care delivery and customer service channels.

Brian Kane also joins CVS Health this week as President of Aetna, as previously announced in April.

"At a time when we are accelerating our strategy to deliver superior health experiences for consumers, we are advancing leaders who are driving patient-centric innovation," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Our leaders are deploying the full set of our capabilities to improve overall health, lower costs, and provide broad access to care for the people and communities we serve."

Health Services

As President of Health Services, Guertin will be responsible for unifying the company's care delivery assets, driving innovative strategies while expanding products and services, and delivering results across these growth businesses.

Oak Street Health and Signify Health will continue to be aligned under Health Services. These recently acquired assets bring core capabilities to the company's value-based care platform that drive optimal patient engagement with health services across multiple channels. The company's retail health assets, including MinuteClinic, will also be a part of the Health Services portfolio.

Mike Pykosz and Kyle Armbrester, who lead Oak Street Health and Signify Health, will now report directly to Guertin. Both Pykosz and Armbrester will remain members of the company's executive leadership team.

"This structure simplifies access to our multi-payor capabilities and better aligns the way we serve clients," Guertin said. "By bringing these businesses together, we will be better positioned to more effectively address the total cost of care, implement new care solutions that support healthy communities, and improve the growth rate of the company."

Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness

Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness will be led by Shah, simplifying the leadership structure for the segment (Shah previously served as co-president with Peluso). Shah, PharmD, will continue as the company's Chief Pharmacy Officer, delivering best-in-class service to consumers and patients, while also advocating for and supporting the evolving role of the pharmacist as a health care provider.

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted and accessible providers, representing one of the most frequent interactions in health care, and pharmacies will increasingly serve as a critical customer engagement point to other health services," Shah said. "We have a tremendous opportunity to connect our patients to other care channels, given their deep relationships and trust with their local pharmacists."

Customer and Patient Experience

Peluso's enhanced role will focus on improving the patient experience across the company's care delivery and service channels, key drivers of overall satisfaction with CVS Health.

"Our unique collection of care delivery assets gives us the opportunity to create a more coordinated experience for our customers and patients," Peluso said. "Through this work, our team can help ensure that our customer and patient touchpoints are seamless, connected, and lead to better health."

Brian Kane joins CVS Health

As previously announced in April, Brian Kane also joins CVS Health this week as Executive Vice President and President of Aetna. Kane most recently acted as a strategic consultant to several leading private equity firms focused on health care services, and, prior to that, served as Chief Financial Officer of Humana and oversaw its primary care businesses. Kane has a track record of bringing customer-driven innovations to the market and delivering strong results.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

