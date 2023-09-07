HumanFirst Launches New Enterprise Platform to Accelerate Adoption of Precision Measures and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Research

HumanFirst Launches New Enterprise Platform to Accelerate Adoption of Precision Measures and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Research

HumanFirst's new solution aligns AI-powered biomarkers and clinical outcome assessments (COAs) across one platform to drive scientific progress, R&D efficiencies, and patient-centered research

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanFirst, a cloud-based software company accelerating patient-centered drug development through AI-powered insights, today announced the launch of the industry's first-of-its-kind precision measures platform. HumanFirst's platform enables pharma and biotechs to reliably incorporate patient-centric measures and validated technologies into clinical research.

With life science organizations under pressure to increase R&D efficiency and participant diversity, AI-powered biomarkers and COAs are poised to revolutionize drug development. Recent regulatory support for AI-powered measures and sensor-derived primary endpoints from the Food and Drug Administration and the EMA has rapidly accelerated biopharma's investment in AI strategies, with the potential for huge patient impact.

To address this critical need, HumanFirst has evolved its longstanding Atlas platform – previously the most comprehensive data map for evidence-backed digital health technologies (DHTs) used in clinical research – to a cloud-based enterprise platform for precision measures spanning DHTs, questionnaires, blood and fluid-based markers, and imaging.

Life science organizations seeking to accelerate drug development by investing in AI can now partner with HumanFirst to access:

Atlas Network: The most comprehensive evidence platform for precision measures. Curating more than 7,500+ pieces of evidence, including 1,700 clinical trials by hundreds of sponsors, Atlas allows teams to select, collaborate on and deploy the right measures from its database of 15,000+ digital measures, and thousands of DHTs, questionnaires, and blood and fluid-based markers.

Atlas Connect: Private and secure workflow solution for organizations to manage their own proprietary research data and work collaboratively across their teams, accelerating protocol development

Atlas Insights : AI-powered insights, analysis, and curated evidence to enable differentiated asset and portfolio strategies

HumanFirst Institute: Purposefully crafted to educate and empower research teams on best practices to unlock the benefits of precision measures and AI in clinical trials. The Institute equips teams with the essential knowledge, training and network needed to deploy an effective precision measurement strategy to bring better, patient-centered treatments to market, faster

"We at HumanFirst have been, and continue to be, the single largest database of AI-powered biomarkers and COAs, with our data that tracks research from more than 850 sponsors. As navigating AI has become an imperative for all of pharma, I'm excited that with today's announcement, HumanFirst now offers a solution for the entire enterprise to reduce costs, accelerate development, and bring better treatments to market faster," said Andy Coravos, co-founder and CEO of HumanFirst.

About HumanFirst

HumanFirst is a cloud-based technology company for life sciences. The Atlas platform by HumanFirst provides comprehensive insights on AI-powered biomarkers and COAs, spanning multi-modal technologies, including connected sensor-derived DHTs, questionnaires, blood and fluid markers, and imaging to accelerate drug development.

HumanFirst's solutions reduce costs and de-risk trial portfolios by:

Accelerating the time to deploy in a trial by aggregating and curating evidence to enable faster decisions on protocol design

Increasing likelihood of submission approval with better data and comprehensive evidence and insights

Prioritizing patient-centered research by helping measure what matters to patients

To date, HumanFirst curates more than 15,000 digital measures and biomarkers captured from more than 3,100 digital health technologies deployed across 1,700 clinical trials. Each measure is associated with robust evidence from 7,500+ peer reviewed publications, research papers and conference abstracts. Customer results with HumanFirst include up to 12 months' acceleration to trial deployment leading to millions in cost savings.

HumanFirst's solutions have been used by leading academic medical institutions such as Harvard and Stanford, and by 24 out of 25 of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to unlock evidence-based precision measures that bring better treatments to market, faster.

Visit www.gohumanfirst.com to learn how you can Be First with HumanFirst.

