Industry Veteran Jeff Kuss Assumes Presidency at Next Level Administrators, Spearheading Growth and Advancement

BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Administrators (NLA), a national provider of comprehensive administrative claims solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Kuss as its new President. Jeff brings a distinguished career in the claims field with a wealth of experience and expertise. Jeff's focus will be to continue NLA's industry-leading service levels while building for a new phase of NLA growth and development.

Jeff joins NLA following a successful tenure as Chief Claims Officer for Employers where Jeff consistently delivered exceptional results. With over 25 years of senior leadership experience in the workers compensation insurance industry including serving as Global Head of Work Comp at previous organizations, NLA and its clients will draw on Jeff's deep understanding of the industry. His expertise also enhances NLA coast-to-coast service capabilities in some of the most formidable and challenging claims environments.

"We extend a warm welcome to Jeff Kuss as NLA's new President," said Steve Herrig, CEO of Sunz Insurance, NLA's affiliate company. "Jeff's extensive background in the claims field, coupled with his remarkable leadership acumen, make him an invaluable asset to our team. With Jeff at the helm, we are confident NLA will continue to scale to new heights of success."

In his new role, Jeff will assume responsibility for overseeing all facets of NLA's operations, building strategic initiatives, and continuing to strengthen relationships with clients and industry partners. Jeff speaks claims. This means he will be able to continue NLA's ability to deliver tailored claims solutions to meet clients' specific needs.

"Assuming the role of President at NLA is a truly exciting opportunity," stated Jeff Kuss. "I am honored to join such a talented team and eagerly anticipate leading NLA through the next chapter of growth. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional administrative solutions and achieve outstanding outcomes for our clients."

Jeff's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for NLA as the company experiences substantial growth and aims to expand its market presence. His leadership combined with NLA's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, will pave the way for continued success and prominence in the workers compensation industry.

About Next Level Administrators:

Next Level Administrators (NLA) is a leading provider of comprehensive administrative solutions, leveraging innovative technologies and deep industry expertise to empower businesses across various sectors. With a client-centric approach, NLA offers tailored strategies focused on the quality of claims administration and claims cost containment on behalf of their partners designed to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and achieve superior outcomes.

