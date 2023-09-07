ORTEC Announces Foodservice Distribution Solution Suite for End-to-End Supply Chain Optimization

ORTEC's Six-Step Approach Allows Companies to Predict, Prepare, Plan, Execute, Monitor, and Improve to Drive Continuous Improvement

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC Americas introduces an end-to-end solution developed specifically for the operational needs of the foodservice distribution industry. ORTEC's Foodservice Solution Suite provides valuable insights and planning tools that help companies optimize their operation, culminating in unparalleled final-mile efficiency. In addition to reduced transportations costs, improved capacity, and enhanced customer service, ORTEC solutions allow customers to determine the importance of balancing cost of delivery, customer satisfaction, driver satisfaction, and environmental impact.

"ORTEC Optimization Solutions allow foodservice distributors to grow while developing long-term strategy and vision."

"As a former ORTEC customer, I have seen first-hand the positive impact our routing and delivery solutions make on foodservice distribution operations," says Mat Witte, Senior Vice President, ORTEC Americas. "These improvements allow companies not only to thrive, but also to develop a better long-term strategy and vision. We are looking forward to continued partnership with foodservice distributors to help grow their operations in the years to come."

The ORTEC Foodservice Distribution Solution Suite applications deliver unparalleled efficiency and continuous improvement through advanced analytics, enhanced customer experience, and happier employees. ORTEC customers continually experience reduced operating costs, and measurable increases in capacity, service, and route adherence. To further the commitment and present solutions to the industry, ORTEC Americas recently joined IFDA (International Foodservice Distributors Association) as an allied member.

"At ORTEC we are utilizing AI and Machine Learning to ensure our wide range of customers in foodservice distribution are consistently meeting their KPIs, including change management and sustainability initiatives. We will continue to collaborate with our customers to develop a strategy that enables them to ensure premium customer service while reducing transportation costs," says Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas.

Learn more about ORTEC's Foodservice Distribution End-to End Solutions at ORTEC | Final Mile Optimization Technology for Foodservice and Beverage Distribution.

ORTEC, Booth #323, will be presenting solutions for the first time to the IFDA Membership and attendees at the 2023 IFDA Solutions Conference, September 11-13, 2023 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX.

