Protect what you love: Renters can now purchase renters insurance on Zillow

Zillow now provides direct access to renters insurance through a partnership with Homesite, where renters can get coverage for personal property and more

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow is simplifying another step in the renting journey by introducing renters insurance in partnership with Homesite. Renters can now conveniently purchase a policy through the Zillow app or website at key points in their journey, — whether it's when they sign their lease or after they've settled into their new place.

An online survey1 of current and prospective renters conducted by Zillow found that 50% have renters insurance. Of the renters who said they did not have renters insurance, 1 in 4 noted it was because they didn't know enough about it to determine whether they needed it. In most cases, a landlord's insurance does not protect renters or their personal belongings, and that's where renters insurance comes in. Now, Zillow makes it easier for renters to learn about what renters insurance covers and decide what coverage and amounts work best for them.

According to Zillow research , most landlords (56%) said that tenants having renters insurance is "essential" when tenants rent a property from them. This means that many landlords require tenants to have insurance and even present proof of coverage before moving in. Now, when renters purchase a policy through Zillow, they can easily share their policy documents with their landlord.

"Renters insurance is important for both tenants and landlords, and now renters can conveniently get a quote and purchase a plan through Zillow, making their move that much easier," said Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals. "Zillow aims to simplify the moving process and make life easier for renters. We understand the importance of crossing off those essential to-do list items, and now we're excited to offer a seamless solution to protecting renters' belongings."

Renters insurance is the latest addition to the Zillow Rentals all-in-one platform. From finding the perfect rental, applying, signing a lease, purchasing insurance and paying rent, everything can now be accomplished easily and in one place.

Renters insurance through Zillow is now available in 49 states and Washington, D.C. To date, more than 1,500 renters have already secured policies through Zillow Insurance Services2. Homesite provides comprehensive coverage across four categories: protection for personal property, increased living expenses in case of unlivable conditions, personal liability coverage and medical payments for injuries sustained on the rental property.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, great partners, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans℠; Zillow Insurance Services, LLC; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+℠, which includes ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ). © 2023 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

About Homesite:

Founded in 1997, Homesite Insurance was one of the first companies to enable customers to purchase insurance directly online, during a single visit. Since then, we've continued to innovate at the pace of our customers and their changing expectations. One thing that's stayed the same since our founding: our commitment to our customers, partners and employees. Homesite offers insurance coverage for Home, Renters, Condo, Small Business, Term Life and Flood. Visit us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

1 Zillow conducted an online survey among ~300 renters in March 2023. Those surveyed identified as current renters or were planning to rent in the next three months.

2 Renters insurance is offered through Zillow Insurance Services, LLC ("ZIS"), a licensed insurance producer. Renters insurance policies are underwritten and issued by member companies and affiliates of Homesite Group Incorporated, which is unaffiliated with ZIS. Prices, coverages, features, discounts and privacy policies vary among these insurers. ZIS assumes no responsibility for any claims and makes no representations regarding the terms and conditions of any policies issued by the insurers. ZIS is compensated by Homesite in connection with the sale of renters insurance through ZIS.

