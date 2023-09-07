SAP to Acquire LeanIX, Delivering Customers a Comprehensive Solution Suite for Continuous Business Transformation and a Foundation for AI-Enabled Process Optimization

WALLDORF, Germany and BONN, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and LeanIX GmbH today announced that SAP has entered into an agreement to acquire LeanIX, a leader in enterprise architecture management (EAM) software. The planned acquisition helps SAP expand its business transformation portfolio, giving customers access to the full suite of tools required for continuous business transformation and facilitating AI-enabled process optimization. LeanIX, a privately held company, has been a strategic partner of SAP and for SAP® Signavio® solutions for 10 years. Many CIOs rely on LeanIX's offerings as part of their digital transformation with the RISE with SAP solution.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the intended acquisition, SAP is extending its comprehensive transformation suite to help customers navigate change more easily and permanently improve their business processes. LeanIX complements the transformation capabilities of SAP Signavio solutions and will give SAP customers the unique clarity on IT landscapes that they need to reap the full benefit of business transformation. The combined offering will provide a comprehensive foundation for AI-enabled process optimization.

LeanIX's software-as-a-service offering enables more than 1,000 customers globally to visualize their entire IT application landscape, uncover applications in danger of becoming obsolete, facilitate the design of a target state and help plan new architectural road maps. LeanIX has also recently launched an AI assistant that unlocks the power of generative AI for enterprise architecture management. It increases automation today and sets the foundation for an intelligent recommendation engine for IT landscape transformation in the future.

"Systems and processes go hand in hand," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys. Building on our decades of expertise, we'll embed generative AI to offer self-optimizing applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximizing cash flow while minimizing their environmental impact."

SAP's new business transformation solution suite will give customers a comprehensive view of business processes and applications, including overlaying process dependencies and mapping the impact of potential transformations on the IT landscape. LeanIX's IT landscape transformation capabilities – together with SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite, RISE with SAP, and SAP Business Technology Platform – will enable SAP customers to create a culture of continuous adaptability and improvement. In addition, LeanIX will continue to serve non-SAP landscapes.

"For more than a decade, we have pursued a relentless customer-centric approach, a commitment to superior usability and seamless ecosystem integration and have become a leader in the enterprise architecture management category," said André Christ, CEO and co-founder, LeanIX. "Our strategy is to empower organizations to continuously transform in a rapidly changing business environment. With an integrated, comprehensive view of IT applications and business processes we speed up modernization and reduce transformation risks for our customers, and also secure their ability to adapt to technology shifts such as cloud and AI."

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About LeanIX

LeanIX is a market leader for enterprise architecture management (EAM), driving the modernization of IT landscapes and continuous business transformation. Its software-as-a-service solutions empower organizations to create transparency, enabling them to visualize, assess and manage the transition towards their target IT architecture. By offering a data-driven and automated approach enhanced with AI, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and collaborate more effectively. LeanIX serves over 1,000 companies globally across various industries, including more than 10% of the Fortune 500 and half of the German DAX 40. Headquartered in Bonn, Germany, LeanIX has a strong international presence with offices in Boston (USA), London (UK), Paris (France), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Ljubljana (Slovenia). LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, DTCP, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Dawn Capital. For more information, visit www.leanix.net.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

