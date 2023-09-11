Leading Renewables Developer Arevon Selects Bechtel to Deliver Its Newest Solar Project

RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced it has been selected by Arevon Energy, Inc., one of North America's most innovative renewable energy companies, to design and construct a new 190 MWac solar project in Posey County, Indiana. CenterPoint Energy will distribute the energy.

The new solar facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 Indiana homes. The project will allow CenterPoint Energy to provide clean power to more than 150,000 electric customers in Southwest Indiana. Upon completion, the Posey Solar Project is projected to contribute $1.2 million to Posey County's GDP annually.

"We are thrilled to work with both Arevon and CenterPoint Energy to deliver a transformational renewable energy project to the people of Indiana," said Scott Austin, Bechtel's General Manager of Renewables & Clean Power. "We look forward to applying our more than 75 years of power plant delivery experience to this important project, as well as growing our long-term partnerships."

Bechtel will lead and deliver the turnkey solar project, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. During construction, Bechtel will employ more than 300 people from the local area including electricians, operators, safety professionals, solar installers, and general laborers, and implement on-the-job training programs for local community residents. Bechtel will also engage the regional supply chain in Indiana and the surrounding states during the execution of the project.

"We are delighted to be working with Bechtel, whose history of power plant construction and global reach are unparalleled," said Justin Johnson, Arevon's Chief Operating Officer. "Bechtel offered a high-quality, competitive solution, and we saw intrinsic value in their in-house engineering capability, self-perform delivery approach, and innovative mindset to help us deliver this important project to CenterPoint Energy."

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to finance and manage projects from development through construction to long-term commercial operation. Its financial prowess and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of its platform of wind, solar, and energy storage power plants. Arevon was named one of Arizona's Top Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com

