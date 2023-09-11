Sasser Family Companies Names Thomas Clark as President of Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasser Family Companies announced that it has named Thomas Clark as company president of its Rail division, which includes Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services. He will report to Jeff Walsh, CEO of Sasser Family Companies.

"I am honored and excited to join Sasser Family Companies at such an important time in the organization's evolution. I have a deep respect and admiration for what this company has built over its storied history—an unwavering customer focus, quality railcars and repair services, and a team of individuals with deep industry knowledge and expertise. I look forward to working with the team to better understand and recognize our potential as we move forward and build upon the great legacy of Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services as a trusted partner to our customers," Clark said.

Tom brings with him over 35 years of experience in the rail industry, including sales, operations, and varied leadership roles. He began his career at Union Pacific Railroad and most recently served as a Regional Vice President at PNW Railcars, Inc.

"Tom is a recognized leader in the industry, and his extensive experience in rail will help us continue to deliver best-in-class services to our customers. I'm extremely excited to have him at the helm of our Rail businesses," Walsh said.

Mr. Clark will be based in Sasser's headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Chicago Freight Car and CF Rail Services

Chicago Freight Car is a premier independent railcar leasing solutions company, and CF Rail Services is a leading railcar repair and maintenance provider. Since 1928, we've left our mark on rail by providing a best-in-class, customer-focused, end-to-end experience that drives business results.

About Sasser Family Companies:

Sasser Family Companies is a family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots that began in Chicago 95 years ago. What started as a single company has grown to include six subsidiaries: Chicago Freight Car, CF Rail Services, Union Leasing, Express 4X4 Truck Rental, Falcon Lease, and Xcēd. Our businesses are leaders in providing commercial- and industrial-focused rail, shipping, vehicle, and aviation transportation equipment solutions, including leasing, fleet management, repair, maintenance, and innovative technology services. Recognized as a leading Chicago employer by Crain's and Fortune, Sasser prides itself on supporting a culture that empowers, recognizes, and rewards employees. For more information about Sasser Family Companies, visit www.sasser.com.

