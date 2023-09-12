SOCIAL MEDIA SETTINGS TO ENABLE DURING THE BUSY BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Back-to-School season is here, and whether your kids are already back in the classroom or soaking up the last few days of summer, this is a transition period for students. Late nights and sleeping in give way to early morning alarms, structured schedules and daily activities.

This is the perfect time of year to set new guidelines for social media use. Parents can support their kids by encouraging them to use social media in a positive, supportive way while also setting appropriate boundaries on the amount of time they spend and the content they see.

Dayna Geldwert, Head of Global Policy Programs at Instagram, shares social media settings that parents and caregivers should consider as they transition to new family routines.

Take a Break: Set time limits with 'Take a Break' on Instagram. When enabled, a full-screen reminder will tell users to "take a break" and leave the app.

Quiet Mode: Quiet Mode gives teens more ways to focus and set boundaries. Once on, they won't receive notifications and an automatic reply is sent when people receive DMs.

Hidden Words : Users have the option to turn on "hidden words" for comments and DMs. Once on, comments and DMs containing emojis, words or phrases selected by the user will be hidden.

Restrict : Teens can use "Restrict" to help prevent bullying. Restrict was developed specifically for teens who want a more subtle way to block bullies without them knowing they've been blocked.

Parental Supervision Tools: Parents are able to see their teen's social media settings, be notified if a change is made to those settings, see who their teen reports or blocks and set "blocking hours."

MORE ABOUT DAYNA GELDWERT: Dayna Geldwert has more than 10 years of experience designing high-visibility, high-impact programs, campaigns and partnerships to support young people—online and off. As Instagram's Global Head of Policy Programs, Dayna engages leading external experts to inform our products and policies, and develops creative initiatives and resources to ensure teens have a safe and meaningful experience on the platform. Previously, Dayna served as Instagram's Public Policy Manager for Global Politics, Government and Elections, managing relationships with political and government stakeholders and building activations to support youth civic engagement. Prior to Instagram, Dayna led digital communications at Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's global girls' empowerment initiative. There, she built award-winning advocacy and awareness campaigns to advance girls' rights and opportunities globally.

