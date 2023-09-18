Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Azzur Group to 2023 Best Workplaces in BioPharma, Ranking No. 17

HATBORO, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Azzur Group for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma™ List . This is Azzur Group's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 17th place. Earning a spot means that Azzur Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in BioPharma award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

"We are incredibly appreciative of our excellent employees who make Azzur Group a great place to work," said Michael Khavinson, Chief Executive Officer, Azzur Group. "Azzurians' commitment to our clients, our core values, and most importantly, one another, truly make working at Azzur a special experience. I commend and thank our employees as we celebrate this outstanding achievement as a team!"

The Best Workplaces in BioPharma list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in BioPharma," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in BioPharma," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

2023 marks the first time Azzur Group has been listed as a Fortune Best Workplace in BioPharma. Azzur Group has participated in the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ for three consecutive years, consistently achieving above-average rankings for the industry.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 29,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the biopharma industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC