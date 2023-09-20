Veritiv Recognized for its Culture and Business Performance

Certified as one of the Newsweek 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces and one of the Fortune Most Admired Companies™ for 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv has been certified as a 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® by Newsweek Magazine backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Newsweek's ranking of the 2023 Most Loved Workplaces® recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

Veritiv was also recently named to Fortune Magazine's 2023 World's Most Admired Companies™ List. The magazine surveys more than 15,000 top executives, board directors, and members of the financial community for this prestigious list. Companies are rated on long-term investment value, innovation, quality of products and services, social responsibility to the community and environment, and the ability to attract and retain talent.

"In addition to being named a World's Most Admired Company by Fortune, the Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® certification by Newsweek is a testament to how our employees embed the Veritiv Values into our daily work, creating a dynamic and empowering culture," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "This recognition fuels our mission and acknowledges that by successfully focusing on our customers – and our employees – anything is possible."

Veritiv has been certified as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® because it embraces a team-oriented approach to shaping success for employees, customers, and suppliers. Employees love working at Veritiv because they work with encouraging individuals, who foster inclusivity and feel supported by leadership.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

Veritiv became certified as a 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed more than two million employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

BPI found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is one method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

