WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend upon Its Perpetual Preferred Stock

WHEELING, W.Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq:WSBCP). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from August 15, 2023, up to, but excluding November 15, 2023. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.421875 per depositary share, or $16.875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2023.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

