Hefei Hosts 2023 World Manufacturing Convention: Industry Titans Convene in Anhui

HEFEI, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Manufacturing Convention commenced on Sept 20 in Hefei, capital of China's Anhui province. The premier event is a collaborative effort, jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the Global Alliance of SMEs, and the People's Government of Anhui Province.

At the opening ceremony, organizers unveiled the "2023 China Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises" list, spotlighting innovative technologies and products emerging from Anhui's manufacturing sector and gaining traction both on the home turf and the global stage. Furthermore, a significant accord, the "Memorandum of Cooperation to Further Promote the High-Quality Development of China Speech Valley," was inked between the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the People's Government of Anhui Province. The ceremony also marked the signing of pivotal industry projects.

Running from September 20 to 24 in Hefei, the 2023 Convention unfolds under the banner "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future." The event's lineup boasts a series of high-caliber activities, ranging from the opening ceremony and central keynote forum to specialized discussions and dynamic exhibitions.

Opening Ceremony for 2023 World Manufacturing Convention (PRNewswire)

Spanning a substantial 20,000-square-meter hall and an additional 60,000 square meters dedicated to a market-centric showcase, the event this year sets new benchmarks with its unparalleled roster of exhibitors and expansive display areas. Attendees can anticipate a deep dive into the cutting-edge of global manufacturing industry, with exhibits featuring quantum computers, propulsion rockets, a maglev train with a maximum speed of 600 km per hour, a superconducting cyclotron proton therapy system, and an 80,000-ton model forging press. Adding to the allure, the Convention is set to debut an array of new technologies and products, from homegrown heavy-duty gas turbine blades to quantum spin magnetometers. Additionally, the event will introduce "Oryx 3.0", the country's first industrial Internet platform equipped with large-scale modeling capabilities.

Since its launch in 2018, the World Manufacturing Convention has marked five successive years of industry influence. During the period, it has witnessed the signing of 3,021 projects, with funds deployed to date surpassing a significant one trillion yuan (approx. U$150 billion).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Manufacturing Convention