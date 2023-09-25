Intelligent commercial solar solutions provider InteliVolt™ launched as MBE focused on easing energy burden in LMI communities via innovative partnerships and workforce development

InteliVolt promotes equity and inclusion by providing fully financed, sustainable smart infrastructure as a service in the solar, storage and EV charging sectors.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliVolt, LLC, a leading MBE (Minority-Owned Business Enterprise) provider of intelligent commercial solar solutions, today announced that Dean Seavers, noted energy industry executive and prior CEO National Grid US & Executive Director, National Grid, PLC, has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the firm, effective immediately.

"I am excited to join InteliVolt at this critical moment in history, as companies worldwide are striving to achieve net zero goals. The intelligent connected solutions provided by InteliVolt will fuel rapid solar adoption through operational excellence, AI-driven optimization and exceptional customer service."

As part of this significant leadership announcement, InteliVolt also announces that John F. Carter has joined as President. As the CEO of CarterBrothers, John has emerged as one of the most influential and respected executives in the country. His passion and dedication for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives creates success and influences clients, employees, and partnerships that are committed to excellence and growth.

InteliVolt is a minority-owned, distributed energy EPC company created in a partnership between CarterBrothers and Arc PBC.

Together, Seavers and Carter will lead InteliVolt, a dominant MBE solar energy solutions provider, meeting the needs of the approximately $215 billion commercial and industrial solar market in the US.

InteliVolt is committed to a sustainable energy future via distributed and connected solutions and has secured access to significant capital to fast-cycle commercial efforts, streamline approval and construction processes to operationalize solar systems on accelerated timelines, providing a world-class turnkey solution. The Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 delivers incentives for deploying commercial solar solutions to aid in achieving the national net zero goal.

About InteliVolt

InteliVolt, LLC, is a leading provider of intelligent commercial solar solutions. InteliVolt is committed to a sustainable energy future via virtual power plants (VPPs) fueled by distributed energy and has secured access to significant pools of capital to fast-cycle commercial efforts, streamline Notice to Proceed (NTP) approvals and provide a world-class turnkey solution. InteliVolt provides fully financed, sustainable smart infrastructure as a service to companies and municipalities working to achieve the national net zero goal.

