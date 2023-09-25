NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS have recorded 13 Albums over 25+ years receiving 4 GRAMMY® Award Nominations for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" in 2000, 2002, 2005 and 2020. Tickets for NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Thursday October 19 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & Blues Music Award-Winning NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS on Thursday October 19 at 7:30 P.M. North Mississippi Allstars' GRAMMY® Award Nominations for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" include: Shake Hands With Shorty (2000); 51 Phantom (2002); Electric Blue Watermelon (2005); and Up and Rolling (2020). In addition, their albums Prayer for Piece (2018) and Up and Rolling were Nominated for "Blues Rock Album of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards.

"The [ North Mississippi ] Allstars' music is intricate and informed…it also romps, stomps and quickens your pulse."

"Licks from Luther's signature Gibson and Cody's propulsive, impeccable drumming underscore every track...The Allstars' music is intricate and informed…it also romps, stomps and quickens your pulse."

— WASHINGTON POST

"Each album they release is fresh and original."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE

"'Set Sail' (2022) is a super effort from one of the most stand-up American bands of the last 30 years. You're going to want it in rotation right away."

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE (2022 Album Review of 'Set Sail')

"'Set Sail' is their most soulful, funky creation to date..."

— NO DEPRESSION (2022 Album Review of 'Set Sail')

Luther Dickinson (Guitar, Vocals) and his brother Cody Dickinson (Drums, Keys, Vocals) started the NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS in 1996. Luther's wide-ranging guitar style features jazz riffs, psychedelic sounds, and soulful slide. Drummer and multi-instrumentalist Cody draws on roots music, rock, jazz, and other styles to create rhythms that propel the band's sounds and move it forward. Their two aesthetics combine to create the band's unique style, "Primitive Modernism," melding the new and the old, traditional and futuristic, as well as crafted lyrics and improvisational music. Over the years, the lineup shifted by design, and each subsequent record offered up a different combination of collaborators. In 2018, North Mississippi Allstars were Nominated for "Band of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards.

Following 2019's album Up and Rolling, which received a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Contemporary Blues Album," their 2022 album Set Sail continues the band's tradition of creating roots music that displays remarkable variety. The record sizzles with hard yet understated groove-grown folk music. This time around, they mined the talents of Jesse Williams (Bass) and Lamar Williams, Jr. (Vocals). During the Allman Betts Band Family Revival, the Dickinson's first linked up with Lamar, son of the Allman Brothers Bassist Lamar Williams, Sr., becoming fast friends and collaborators and eventually paving the way for Set Sail (2022) – which received rave reviews!

The Dickinson brothers have recorded and toured with Mavis Staples, Charlie Musslewhite, John Hiatt, Robert Plant, G Love, Jon Spencer, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and the Black Crowes, among others.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Tickets for NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday October 19 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

