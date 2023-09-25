MSA Safety Expands Brand Marketing Partnership with Pittsburgh Penguins

Company logo to adorn team's away-game helmets for next three seasons

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfitting the Pittsburgh Penguins' hockey team with the proper protective equipment helps keep them in the game and safe on the ice. For MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development and manufacture of safety products and solutions, its mission is about keeping workers safe. This past weekend, the two organizations came together at the UPMC Mario Lemieux Sports Complex near Pittsburgh to announce an expanded marketing partnership where the MSA Safety brand will be featured on the team's away-game helmets, starting with the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

The partnership expands MSA's association with the Penguins, which was established in 2016. Under the new three-year agreement, the MSA Safety logo will appear on both sides of the Penguins players' white helmets for all road games through the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.

"We're very excited to be taking our partnership with the Penguins to a higher level and expanding our role as the official safety partner of the team," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Previously, we had the MSA brand on one of the Penguins' Zamboni machines, and that did a wonderful job in helping us raise our profile in Western Pennsylvania. This strategic investment is about expanding our brand visibility throughout North America and really around the world," he said.

In addition to the helmet placement, the sponsorship includes placement of the MSA brand on dasher boards inside PPG Paints Arena and throughout the venue via digital signage.

"We are proud to bring MSA Safety on the road with us this season as the Penguins official safety partner," said Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations. "MSA makes the most technologically advanced safety equipment and gas detection systems available today. Their product offerings, which include the highly recognized V-Gard® hard hat, help protect workers of all kinds, including firefighters and first responders. Coming from a family of Pittsburgh city firefighters, I know the great reputation that Nish and his team at MSA have built throughout the safety industry, and the Penguins are proud to stand together with them this season."

This helmet sponsorship places MSA Safety among the top-tier of Pittsburgh Penguins corporate partners. "We see this partnership as a great fit for both our teams," Mr. Vartanian added. "Our organizations share similar values, anchored by our Pittsburgh roots and built around a culture of integrity and having a passion for excellence. When it comes to leadership in workplace safety and technology, we want MSA Safety to be the first name customers, investors and potential employees think of. We feel strongly this partnership will raise our profile and help us achieve that vision," he said.

The MSA branded helmet will make its regular-season debut on October 13, when the Penguins travel to Washington, D.C. to take on the Capitals.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

