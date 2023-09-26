Jobber Announces New Integration with DocuSign eSignature

Home service businesses can now streamline digital signature collection without ever leaving Jobber

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced an integration with DocuSign eSignature. With this integration, home service pros, such as landscapers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and painters, can save valuable time collecting client signatures and be automatically notified when it's time to move work forward.

Businesses can draft an agreement at the quote or job stage in Jobber, send and collect signatures through eSignature, and monitor the signature status from the quote or job. Additionally, the integration will help service pros better meet growing consumer expectations for a seamless and convenient digital experience.

"Sending documents back and forth and tracking down physical signatures is a time-consuming pain that distracts from doing real work," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Jobber's integration with DocuSign eSignature makes creating and tracking important legal agreements easier for busy home service pros and their customers. Jobber is committed to helping home service entrepreneurs run a smoother business by maximizing their efficiency and removing administrative burden, and this new integration is a great example of that."

Home service businesses can take advantage of this new integration by connecting eSignature through the Jobber app marketplace. Once connected, service pros select when they would like to have a DocuSign agreement automatically drafted for a client, which can also be customized to populate Jobber fields such as client name, property address, quote details, and more. Key benefits to the integration include:

Fast and easy: Clients can securely sign an agreement on most devices from nearly anywhere.

Trusted and secure: DocuSign eSignature meets some of the most stringent global security standards.

Time savings: Service pros can use Jobber data in their eSignature templates and auto-draft agreements when a quote is sent or approved or when a job is created in Jobber.

More visibility: A client's DocuSign agreement and status can be viewed directly from the quote or job in Jobber.

The DocuSign eSignature integration is available in the U.S. and Canada to Jobber customers on the Connect and Grow membership plans. To learn more, visit: https://jobber.com/integrations/docusign/

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

