eBay Issues Statement Responding to U.S. Department of Justice Lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today responded to the filing of a complaint by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking to hold eBay liable for the sale of products alleged to violate certain laws administered by the Environmental Protection Agency. eBay issued the following statement:

"Maintaining a safe and trusted marketplace for our global community of sellers and buyers is a fundamental principle of our business at eBay. We dedicate significant resources, implement state-of-the-art technology and ensure our teams are properly trained to prevent prohibited items from being listed on the marketplace. Indeed, eBay is blocking and removing more than 99.9% of the listings for the products cited by the DOJ, including millions of listings each year. And eBay has partnered closely with law enforcement, including the DOJ, for over two decades on identifying emerging risks and assisting with prevention and enforcement.

"The Government's actions are entirely unprecedented and eBay intends to vigorously defend itself."

