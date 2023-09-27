The entire world should carefully read this white paper from China: Global Times editorial

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, China's State Council Information Office released a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions." Against the backdrop of the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's proposal of building a global community of shared future, China has introduced the theoretical base, practice and development of a global community of shared future, and points the way toward a better future for the world. Anyone who is interested in gaining a deeper understanding of China will find inspiration in it.

In 2013, President Xi Jinping put forward the idea of building a global community of shared future, emphasizing that all countries should dedicate themselves to global peace and common development. Over the past 10 years, the international landscape has undergone rapid changes. The globalization process has faced changes. Particularly in recent years, unexpected events like "black swan" and "gray rhino" occurrences have occurred frequently, leading to rapid changes in situations that most people did not anticipate initially.

Human society is now facing a "life-or-death choice:" whether to enter into a vicious cycle of continuous confrontation and division or to seek a path of cooperation and win-win, ultimately allowing more than 7 billion people to have a better life. The whole world is searching for answers. This also confirms the highly prescient and forward-looking nature of the concept of a global community of shared future.

Without exaggeration, it can be said that this white paper is a document of historic and global significance, just like its theme, which concerns the fate of all humanity. Although it was proposed by China, it is not exclusive to China. It provides solemn and profound answers to the question raised by the times regarding the future of humanity and it represents a critically important global public good that China offers to the world.

The white paper, with approximately 22,000 words, is relatively concise given its weight. Its language is highly condensed, precise, and vivid. Despite discussing profound topics, it is quite readable and comprehensible. We strongly recommend that individuals who care about the fate of humanity, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity, take the time to read its original text.

In fact, since China proposed the concept of a global community of shared future 10 years ago, it has been included in the UN General Assembly resolutions for six consecutive years, as well as in the resolutions or declarations of multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. It has gained understanding and support from the international community, especially developing countries.

This "community" also includes the participation and cooperation of developed Western countries. Regardless of the size or wealth of a country, no country or even individual is excluded. The vision it promotes for a better world also includes the well-being of the people of Western countries. Therefore, whether it is developed societies or developing countries, they should contribute to the common cause of peace and development.

Today's world has become a community of shared future, with countries riding together on a ship of shared fate. A small boat cannot withstand the wind and waves, only a giant vessel can withstand the stormy seas. No matter how powerful a country may be, it cannot dominate the world alone and must engage in global cooperation.

As the white paper says, "This is an integrated world. Those who turn their back on it will have no place in it." In such a world, the true power that transcends time is contained in the silent and subtle ideas, just like the practical greatness demonstrated by the concept of global community of shared future.

