Zenni® Optical Launches VR Prescription Lenses for Meta Quest 3

Developed in partnership with Meta, Zenni's VR Prescription Lenses are custom-built for the Meta Quest 3 and deliver a seamless and comfortable experience that unleashes the power of VR for those who need corrective eyewear

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced a partnership with Meta to serve as the provider of VR prescription lens inserts for the Meta Quest 3 headset that officially begins pre-order today.

Lightweight, affordable, easy to install, and tailored to every user’s individual prescription, Zenni® VR Prescription Lenses for Meta Quest 3 deliver a comfortable, seamless viewing experience for those who need corrective eyewear.

As part of the "Made for Meta" accessory program, Zenni® VR Prescription Lenses for Meta Quest 3 are custom-built for the Meta Quest 3 and deliver a comfortable, seamless experience that affordably unleashes the power of VR for the 66% of American adults who require corrective eyewear.

The need for corrective lenses continues to rise with the American Academy of Ophthalmology estimating that nearly half of Americans will be nearsighted by 2030.

"We believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, affordable eyewear, including the amazing, immersive experience that VR delivers," said David Ting, Global CTO & General Manager at Zenni Optical. "We're thrilled to partner with Meta in order to optimize the Meta Quest 3 experience, at an affordable price, for those who need corrective lenses."

Lightweight, affordable, easy to install, and tailored to every user's individual prescription, Zenni's VR Prescription Lenses deliver an enhanced viewing experience without the hassle of glasses and start at $49.99. Zenni's lenses include an oil-resistant coating ($9.99 value), and anyone pre-ordering lenses by October 10 will receive free shipping in the U.S.

Zenni VR Prescription Lenses for Meta Quest 3 will be available in the U.S., Canada, UK and Japan on October 10, 2023 with pre-order available now.

For more information about Zenni VR Prescription Lenses, visit vr.zenni.io and follow for updates on social media at @ZenniOptical.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Columbus Crew and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley, David Ortiz and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/blog/press/ .

Zenni Media Contacts

Toni Vindel, Public Relations, Zenni

toni.vindel@zennioptical.com

Brynn Sandy, CTP for Zenni

bsandy@ctpboston.com

Lexi Panepinto, CTP for Zenni

lpanepinto@ctpboston.com

Zenni Optical is the world’s leading online eyewear retailer. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zenni Optical