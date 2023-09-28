FP Markets Wins 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

FP Markets Wins 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

SYDNEY, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , a leading broker for Forex and CFDs , continued to set the standard at the Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023, receiving awards for 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker'. The awards add to the company's impressive record of accolades this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 in June this year.

FP Markets Wins ‘Best Trading Conditions’ and ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at the Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023 (PRNewsfoto/FP MARKETS) (PRNewswire)

The Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023 was held in Limassol, Cyprus, at the glitzy Columbia Beach on 21 September and welcomed a large gathering of industry leaders. Acknowledged as an exclusive benchmark for top B2C and B2B brands in online trading and Fintech, the awards ceremony is a global recognition program celebrating the achievements of the best and brightest brokerages from all over the world. The event recognised several award categories, rewarding the winning companies for attributes such as innovation, transparency, trading conditions, excellence and quality customer service. It was a celebration of the tireless efforts and remarkable achievements of the organisations that have consistently gone above and beyond to meet the needs of their traders and investors.

FP Markets UBO Matt Murphie expressed his appreciation for the two recent awards and commented: 'FP Markets prides itself on delivering unparalleled trading solutions. and receiving the titles of 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker' reinforces the company's position as a leading broker in the Forex and CFD industry. The company is committed to providing clients with an exceptional trading experience in an increasingly demanding environment. Our competitive trading conditions continue to make us a popular choice for traders and investors worldwide, and we are thankful for the international recognition we consistently receive'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Markets' Mobile App , MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , cTrader , and Iress . Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa ' at FAME Awards 2023.

FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234316/FP_MARKETS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4312581/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/FP Markets) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FP MARKETS