Jasper Welcomes Former Dropbox President Timothy Young as CEO

Young will provide vision and leadership through the company's next chapter of growth, with a focus on becoming the AI-powered marketing copilot of choice for global enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, an early leader in generative AI, today announced that the founding team has selected Timothy Young as chief executive officer for the company's next stage of growth. As former president of Dropbox and VP of product & engineering for VMware, Young brings a deep understanding of enterprise needs and decades of experience scaling companies in rapidly evolving industries. Jasper Cofounder Dave Rogenmoser, who served as CEO for the company's first two years, will remain as chairman of the Board.

Jasper AI (PRNewswire)

As one of the fastest growing startups of all time – adding more than 100,000 customers worldwide in just over two years – Jasper is well positioned to become the end-to-end marketing copilot of choice for global enterprises. Over the last year, enterprises such as Pfizer, Accenture, Morningstar, Sports Illustrated, Anthropologie and Nationwide Insurance have become the company's fastest growing customer segment. Last month, the company announced API partnerships with Google Workspaces, Webflow, Make.com and Zapier to bring Jasper seamlessly into more of the places marketers work.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Jasper and help drive further AI adoption across enterprise businesses," said Timothy Young. "Jasper was one of the first to make AI accessible to go-to-market teams and continues to raise the bar for what enterprises can expect out of this transformational technology. I'm eager to help shape this vision as CEO and lead the company into its next chapter."

As CEO, Young will draw from his wealth of experience scaling Dropbox to guide Jasper's entire vision and lead all aspects of the business. His history in product-led growth and research & development will strengthen Jasper's focus on building solutions that meet the needs of teams within enterprises.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have done over the last two and a half years to establish an AI copilot for marketers that is purpose-built to solve the unique challenges their teams face at growing companies," said Dave Rogenmoser, Jasper founder and CEO for the company's first two years. "When I met Timothy and saw his work scaling Dropbox and VMware, two companies I admire, I knew instantly that he'd be the right person to lead Jasper's next stage."

"Go-to-market leaders are excited about the possibilities that AI brings, but they're also seeing limitations from existing solutions when it comes to driving real value for the enterprise," said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Partners and Jasper board member. "Jasper's deep comprehension of its audience, robust product roadmap, and impressive track record with major enterprises uniquely position the company to address these needs and elevate the AI experience for companies. We look forward to what's to come under the skilled leadership of Timothy Young."

Young joins at a pivotal moment for the company. Next month – one year after the company's $125 million Series A funding announcement – Jasper will introduce its vision for the future of AI, including major product releases in a virtual event. Existing and prospective customers and partners can register here to attend at jasper.ai/campaigns/2024-vision .

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that securely brings on-brand AI-assisted content to all the places teams create. With Jasper, creators at enterprise companies can break through writer's block, generate ideas, repackage writing, create original images and adapt content to different formats and languages. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and was one of the fastest companies to reach 100M+ users. Customers include Sports Illustrated, Anthropologie, SentinelONE, Transcend.io and more. Learn more at Jasper.ai.

