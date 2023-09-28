MassChallenge Announces Open Call for FinTech Startups to Apply for the 2024 FinTech Program

Startups accepted into the FinTech Program gain access to Enterprise Organizations like Citizens, KPMG LLP, and MassMutual.

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MassChallenge FinTech opened applications for its sixth FinTech accelerator program. Since its inception in 2018, MassChallenge FinTech has been a steadfast support system for founders, offering a comprehensive curriculum paired with personalized 1:1 mentorship in essential areas such as fundraising, investor relations, and growth strategies. Entrepreneurs can initiate the process of crafting their startup profiles in anticipation of the application deadline on October 24, 2023.

With a history of facilitating meaningful connections between founders and challenge partners, the MassChallenge FinTech Program has led to startup success during and post program. BCube, a MassChallenge FinTech 2020 alum, recently partnered with MassMutual to collaborate on an end-to-end audit and policy management solution; and TelosTouch, also a MassChallenge FinTech 2020 alum, negotiated their first U.S. master service agreement contract and obtained a SOC2 Type 2 Certification while in the program.

"MassMutual continues to see tremendous value in the MassChallenge FinTech Program. Around 50% of our startup engagements have matured into a variety of pilots or other business opportunities such as investments. When we began this journey in 2018, we never expected such a tremendous series of startup engagements that are helping solve real-world industry challenges, said Mohammed Dastigir, Head of FinTech and HealthTech Partnerships, Economic Development at MassMutual. "The insights, exposure to new ideas and relationships formed is unparalleled. Ultimately this experience helps us innovate and enables our mission - to help people secure their future and protect the ones they love."

To commence the exciting FinTech application season, MassChallenge hosted a launch event on September 26th at its Fan Pier office in the vibrant Boston Seaport District. This event featured a distinguished guest speaker, Corrine Vitolo, Innovation Strategy & Research Leader - Emerging Tech & Financial Services at Accenture. Corrine shared her insights surrounding the future trends and insights shaping the dynamic FinTech Industry.

The MassChallenge FinTech program is open to founders from all corners of the globe. While much of the program will be delivered digitally, participants can also look forward to engaging in a series of exclusive in-person events at the MassChallenge Boston office, culminating in a spectacular end-of-program finale, where founders can celebrate and network with investors. Furthermore, founders will have the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with industry experts from MassChallenge Challenge Partners such as KPMG, Citizens, MassMutual, and enriching their entrepreneurial journey.

"Citizens' strategy of investing in end-to-end digital innovation, building up our existing services, and broadening our solutions and capabilities - whether building, buying or partnering – is key to our success," said Beth Johnson, Vice Chair and Chief Experience Officer. "That's why it's so important that we forge deep connections with Massachusetts' vibrant FinTech community through innovative partners like MassChallenge."

The program targets founders with innovative solutions in generative AI, RegTech, blockchain, asset management, DeFi, and more. Interested founders can join us at info sessions or sign up for 1:1 office hours to learn more.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit's mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create meaningful change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 24 countries, supported more than 4,000 startups from around the world, and awarded over $18M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

About Citizens

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $223.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services.



