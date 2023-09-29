Kroger Health Nourishing Change Summit Convenes Leaders, Advances Food as Medicine Movement

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), hosted the first Nourishing Change Summit to continue driving momentum in the Food as Medicine conversation that began during the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. The summit brought together a diverse group of leaders from retail, academia and health organizations focused on food and nutrition, healthy communities and more to discuss ways to create positive change by changing the way America eats.

"We have the unique opportunity to provide customers and patients with the resources they need to make healthier food choices and, ultimately, change their health outcomes," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "The future of healthcare isn't volume-based, it's value-based and personalized. Built on the foundation of Kroger Health's industry-leading commitment to Food as Medicine, we are leading thoughtful discussions with a diverse set of leaders who use their broad expertise to create healthier communities."

During the 2022 White House Conference, Kroger committed to advancing Food as Medicine nationwide. The Nourishing Change Summit built on this conversation to promote an intersectional approach to health and nutrition.

Key learnings from the Nourishing Change Summit include:

Collective action across sectors has the power to advance healthier communities.

Community members play a key role determining specific local health needs, interventions and desired outcomes.

Everyone's health journey is distinct, and effective solutions must be personalized to address individual needs.

"The Nourishing Change Summit provided key insights that will continue to shape our Food as Medicine initiative," said James Kirby, chief commercial officer of Kroger Health. "No single organization can create lasting change. I was inspired by the collaborative, cross-industry relationships I saw being built as we work to achieve these important goals together. Each of us has a role to play as we bring healthier choices to neighborhoods across America."

"By focusing on a holistic approach to health – working with the mind, body and spirit – we can end hunger and improve health in every community we serve. I am grateful to all the panelists and guests who joined us on this next step in the Food as Medicine movement," added Lindholz.

To learn more about Kroger Health's Food as Medicine initiative, please visit www.krogerhealth.com.

