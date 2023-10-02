China Review Studio and Chinese Red Cross Foundation Release "Generation Vax" Documentary for Broadcast Internationally

The documentary outlines China's contribution to vaccine science, research, and production since the COVID-19 pandemic and includes a call for science and infectious disease research to be borderless.

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Review Studio, in collaboration with Chinese Red Cross Foundation recently released a documentary on YouTube named Generation Vax. Directed by internationally renowned director Mitchell Farkas, the film focuses on the theme of China's Covid-19 vaccine by deeply diving into the safety, effectiveness, and publicity of China's vaccines.

The film tells a series of touching COVID-19 vaccine scientific research stories from three perspectives, namely, China's vaccine research, production, and science, and features interviews with numerous key personnel from world-leading institutions, including Zhong Nanshan, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist of School of Public Health, University of Hong Kong, as well as production experts and scholars around the world related to Covid-19 vaccine research and development.

The key challenge that China's vaccines are facing is the focus on using tried and tested inactivated vaccine technology and overall concern from the public in domestic and overseas. A lot of other countries around the world has begun to use the activated vaccine and the film delves into various aspects of the global response to China's vaccine initiatives.

The film also reveals the story of how clinical phase III of China's vaccine has been conducted in Brazil. Back in May 2020, when vaccine research and development entered the third phase of clinical trials, it was discovered that China did not have access to large-scale Covid infection data, leading to a collaboration between Sinovac Biotechnology and Brazil's Butantan Institute to implement what was called the S-Project, to vaccinate all adults in the city of Serrana, a small town in Sao Paulo State, Brazil, with the Sinovac vaccine in order to study and test the effect of mass vaccination on controlling the spread of the virus.

In the film, the vaccine clinical trial that has been conducted by China Sinopharm Group in the United Arab Emirates has also been highlighted with over 44,000 volunteers from 125 countries vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine. Zhang Yuntao, Chief Scientific Officer of Sinopharm CNBG, commented that it was China's fastest and largest Phase III clinical study of COVID-19 at the time, which also marks a milestone in how China's vaccine has been applied for massive-scale protection.

The second half of the film documents China's calls for the world to work together to face down public safety incidents together.

The documentary will be translated and broadcast internationally in the coming weeks and months on multiple platforms, including Salve TV in Germany, ATV in Hungary, BFC in Italy, TVT in Brazil, Soweto in South Africa, RED MEDIA's TV stations, SPB in Russia, SEA in Indonesia, TODAY TV channel, and Genflix.

For more information about the Documentary, please visit https://youtu.be/XKc5nu-mUOI

