Former Congressman Chris Stewart to Lead World's Premier Aerospace & Defense Ecosystem

Stewart assumes role as chair of the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Aerospace and Defense Association announced today that former Congressman Chris Stewart will serve as their newly appointed chair. Stewart is well known nationally for his leadership on aerospace and defense policy, having served as a member of the United States (U.S.) House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. Stewart also recently announced a government relations consulting partnership with former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

"Congressman Chris Stewart has a unique and valuable perspective on the nation's defense strategy which will accelerate growth for companies in Utah looking to scale worldwide," said Aaron Starks, Utah Aerospace and Defense Association president and CEO. "At his core, Chris is an innovator who will help the organization in its efforts to recruit talent, source capital, and develop a collaborative ecosystem."

In addition to his service in Congress, Stewart is a New York Times best-selling author, world-record-setting Air Force pilot, and the former owner and CEO of the Shipley Group. He served for fourteen years as a pilot in the Air Force, flying both rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber.

Utah Aerospace and Defense Association aims to position Utah as the world's premier ecosystem for aerospace and defense. The organization recently made international headlines for signing a historic agreement with Ukraine. The agreement creates a framework for critical industries in Ukraine and Utah-based companies to cooperate on armored vehicle manufacturing; artillery and air defense systems; aerospace equipment; autonomous systems; and more. It will open up pathways for Utah companies to explore manufacturing opportunities in Ukraine, and for the Ukrainian government and private sector to source strategic goods and services from Utah's robust industry.

Utah's aerospace and defense industry stands as a cornerstone of the state's economy, contributing nearly 20% of economic activity through a network of over 1,000 companies and numerous military installations statewide. "Utah is a patriotic state well positioned to defend our country," said Stewart. "The Utah Aerospace and Defense Association's work matters not only to the Utah economy but also to America's national security. I am honored to serve as their chair and look forward to advancing the interests of Utah's aerospace and defense industry on the international stage."

Utah Aerospace & Defense aims to position Utah as the world's premier ecosystem for aerospace and defense. The organization convenes, promotes, and advocates for companies in Utah that are developing the next generation of aerospace and defense technology.

