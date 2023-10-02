NINJIO gives companies free access to next-gen training resources for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NINJIO's personalized CSAT platform will help companies identify and address their most urgent vulnerabilities during national cybersecurity push

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month . NINJIO , an industry-leading provider of cybersecurity awareness training (CSAT) solutions, is participating by joining the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to ensure that Americans have the knowledge and resources they need to stay safe online.

At a time when almost three-quarters of cyberattacks involve a human element, it has never been more important to address the behavioral vulnerabilities that allow cybercriminals to manipulate their victims and infiltrate organizations. This is why NINJIO is making its SENSE Sampler Pack free to the public through the end of October.

NINJIO SENSE is part of an all-in-one behavioral science-based CSAT training program which uses highly engaging content, attack vector training, and rigorous assessments (such as simulated phishing) to teach employees and other learners how to identify and prevent the most dangerous cyberthreats they face. The platform leverages the NINJIO Risk Algorithm™ and machine learning to deliver CSAT that's personalized on the basis of each employee's unique susceptibilities, behavioral profiles, and learning styles.

NINJIO CEO Dr. Shaun McAlmont explains why this approach is so critical: "As social engineering attacks become more targeted and sophisticated, effective CSAT needs to address the specific vulnerabilities that cybercriminals exploit: curiosity, fear, greed, obedience, opportunity, social, and urgency. By providing free access to our SENSE Sampler Pack during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we're giving companies the behavioral tools they need to navigate the ever-shifting cyberthreat landscape."

NINJIO is also reaffirming its commitment to the Friends & Family Use Rights program — an initiative which allows every registered employee to share NINJIO AWARE episodes with seven friends or family members. By reinforcing cybersecurity awareness beyond the workplace, NINJIO is doing its part to ensure that many more Americans know how to protect themselves online.

CSAT has to keep pace with rapidly evolving cyberthreats. For example, generative AI has made it easier than ever for hackers to launch successful cyberattacks at scale (by producing convincing and error-free phishing messages on demand, for instance). Cybercriminals are launching hyper-targeted attacks that exploit employees' distinct psychological vulnerabilities, so CSAT has to be personalized to address those vulnerabilities on a case-by-case basis. By combining AWARE and SENSE into a holistic solution, NINJIO is simultaneously giving companies access to engaging content and personalized educational tools.

NINJIO AWARE and SENSE help companies develop a culture of cybersecurity awareness at every level of the organization. As Dr. McAlmont observes: "There's an urgent need for holistic CSAT which keeps employees fully engaged while identifying which aspects of their behavior are putting the company at risk. During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we hope companies will give our platform a try to determine what their vulnerabilities are and how they can protect themselves from cyberattacks."

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that provides an extensive library of engaging and personalized educational content designed to make employees unhackable. Each NINJIO episode focuses on a specific attack vector and uses real-world examples to demonstrate how employees can identify and repel cyberattacks. The NINJIO platform uses individual data on each employee's personality traits, learning styles, and vulnerabilities to help companies drive sustainable behavioral change.

