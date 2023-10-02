Urban League Unveils the Holloman Center for Social Justice in Avondale Town Center

The Center for Social Justice is bridging the gap between the Greater Cincinnati community and local law enforcement

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (ULGSO) proudly unveiled the Holloman Center for Social Justice (CSJ) in Avondale Town Center, following an inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by Fifth Third Bank. The ceremony was graced by Commissioner Alicia Reece, Mayor Aftab Pureval, former ULGSO presidents Eddie Keon and Donna Jones Baker, YWCA Cincinnati's Rickell Howard Smith, who is also the inaugural executive director for CSJ, and members of the Avondale community.

Kala Gibson, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of Fifth Third, remarked, " Our support for the Holloman Center for Social Justice reflects our unwavering dedication to creating a more just and equitable society for all. We want to ensure that social justice remains at the heart of a better future for the communities we serve."

An impressive $1 million gift from Black philanthropists J. Phillip Holloman and his wife Gail, underpins the new 10,000 sq.ft. facility and was bolstered by support from Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Senior Director of Community Relations at Cincinnati Children's, Monica J. Mitchell, expressed her enthusiasm, noting, "The Hollomon Center for Social Justice, support[s] youth development, community programs, and diversity and social initiatives that are closely tied to physical and mental health outcomes in children and families."

Christie Kuhns, ULGSO President and CEO, acknowledged, "The generous contribution from Black philanthropists, Phillip and Gail Holloman, fast-tracked our equity efforts. The Holloman Center symbolizes our unyielding devotion to social justice in historically underserved communities."

The center's theme, From Protest to Policy Change speaks to the Center's goal of serving as a catalyst for collaborative police reform in Southwestern Ohio. The Center will focus on three key areas: policy change, community engagement and police department transparency.

Led by Managing Director, Gabriel M. Fletcher, the Center's team will actively engage in policy advocacy, data collection and reporting, community education and organizing to advance racial equity in the region. The Center will also host various programs and events focused on health equity, voting rights and youth engagement.

About the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (ULGSO)

As an arm of the National Urban League, ULGSO is at the forefront of driving financial empowerment and equity for African Americans. They are unwaveringly devoted to advancing civil rights, justice, and economic independence for Black communities and other historically underserved groups. For more insights, please visit www.ulgso.org or follow them on popular social media platforms.

