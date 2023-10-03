American Diabetes Association elevates health technology innovation through inaugural event in Silicon Valley

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) invites life science leaders, business professionals, angel investors and venture capitalists to the 28th Annual Leaders Forum HealthTech Showcase on November 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm PT at the Marriott in San Mateo, California. The Leaders Forum HealthTech Showcase connects investors and industry experts to healthcare startup companies, while benefitting the ADA's mission to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

Over 300 healthcare industry, venture capital, banking, legal, accounting and other executives will have the opportunity to meet with more than 50 startup companies focused on unmet medical needs. The event begins mid-morning with an Exhibitor Showcase where more than 50 start-ups display their technology or innovation in tabletop presentations. If you are an early-stage company, apply to be a part of the showcase by visiting www.diabetes.org/leadersforum.

The Exhibitor Showcase is followed by a luncheon during which the top three companies present to a panel of judges and the event attendees. The attendees then vote for the most innovative startup of the day, and the winner receives a prize of $10,000. Though only one company wins the prize, any startup can potentially be funded by one or more of the many investors attending the event. While most of the companies are Silicon Valley/San Francisco Bay Area startups, the event draws applicants from across the country.

"The Leaders Forum HealthTech Showcase is what Silicon Valley is about: innovation, technology and progress. It offers healthcare investors and experts visibility into the newest concepts from entrepreneurs in any medical area, while contributing to an important cause," said Karen Talmadge, PhD, 2018 Chair of the ADA's National Board of Directors, an award-winning healthcare entrepreneur and a co-founder of the Leaders Forum HealthTech Showcase.

"Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes, and the impact on the patient, their family, and our society is profoundly underestimated," she continued. "Many of the healthcare executives and entrepreneurs attending our HealthTech Showcase played a critical role in the creation of technologies that dramatically improved the ability of people with diabetes to manage their disease, because poorly controlled diabetes is a leading cause of heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, nerve damage and amputations. I am grateful to all the sponsors of the HealthTech Showcase who are helping the ADA fight this terrible disease, while also bringing expertise and possibly even funding to help the newest medical industry entrepreneurs pursue their innovations for all diseases. The pioneers at this Showcase may even have the next great win for diabetes or other diseases."

Leading sponsors of the HealthTech Showcase include Abbott, Wilson Sonsini, MedTech Innovator & Moss Adams. Table sponsors include, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Greenstein, Rogoff, Olsen & Co. (GROCO) CPA's and Tax Advisors, Knobbe Martens, Latham and Watkins LLP, Murdock Martell, Perkins Coie LLP, Life Science Angels, RBC Wealth Management, BPM & Abbvie.

Information on sponsoring the event and purchasing tickets is available at diabetes.org/leadersforum.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

