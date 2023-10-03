Battle of Kingdoms: Global release gets featured on Google Play & Google Play for PC & is now also available on iOS

Battle of Kingdoms: Global release gets featured on Google Play & Google Play for PC & is now also available on iOS

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking free to play cross platform strategy game, Battle of Kingdoms , is now available worldwide on Android , iOS , and Google Play PC . Battle of Kingdoms is currently being featured on the Google Play app store for mobile and Google Play for PC.

Battle of Kingdoms Logo (PRNewswire)

Battle of Kingdoms is a free to play strategy game that combines the best elements of Auto-Chess and Card Collecting Games with an accurate historical theme that allows you to play, collect, and battle, completely for free. Progress through a challenging historical campaign, join a guild, and compete with other players in multiple PvP and co-op modes.

Battle of Kingdoms celebrates and honors a number of cultures from around the world, and allows players to play, collect and digitally own (via NFTs) historical warriors and soldiers from different cultures.

"We are a big believer in true digital asset ownership and the benefits that blockchain technology brings to us as game designers and developers. Having said that, we wanted to create an experience where having fun, quality content, making social connections, and competition are the focal points for our players; not the farmability of our game economy as you see in many early 'crypto gaming projects,'" said Deniz Gezgin, founder and CEO, 5x5 Gaming. "We believe there are better ways to incorporate blockchain and crypto technologies into games, and our experience with both game development and digital collectibles will help establish 5x5 Gaming as a gameplay-focused developer with multiple titles created with this vision and strategy."

With an acute understanding of the growing significance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the digital realm, 5x5 Gaming has curated an innovative experience that allows gamers to seamlessly participate in the NFT ecosystem if they choose to do so.

"Battle of Kingdoms is pushing the future of gaming forward with its innovative approach on how completely optional and unobtrusive NFTs can be used to further the player experience. We're extremely excited to have partnered with 5x5 gaming on their first title, giving their players a completely frictionless approach to playing a mobile game with these systems. Together, we're paving the way for a new era in gaming, where players can truly own and trade in-game assets, revolutionizing the gaming landscape" said Canaan Linder, founder & CEO, Stardust.

At the forefront of innovation, 5x5 Gaming is propelled by guidance and support from some of the most brilliant minds in gaming and Web3. Renowned industry luminaries and experts in the field have rallied behind 5x5 Gaming, providing invaluable advice and strategic direction. Their collective wisdom and experience are shaping 5x5 Gaming's trajectory, ensuring the integration of cutting-edge technologies, adherence to best practices, and the creation of a platform that sets new standards at the intersection of gaming and Web3.

"It's great to see 5X5 Gaming deploying web3 technologies to create unique and personalized experiences for gamers while empowering them with ownership of the value they create," said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of Yield Guild Games. "I'm also excited to support the launch of their game Battle of Kingdoms, which will encourage cooperative gameplay and contribute to growing the ecosystem of competitive games in web3."

"Battle of Kingdoms combines all the right ingredients - attractive graphics, fun and fast paced actions on a proven game genre: autochess battler, made even more accessible on mobile devices, and exploring a combination of free-to-play and digital ownership for players. We look forward to their launch and hope to see it become a HIT title" said Sebastien Borget, President of the Blockchain Game Alliance and COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox.

Unveil the secrets of the past and lead legendary warriors into the heart of the battlefield."Battle of Kingdoms," offer an exciting opportunity for players to enhance their gaming experience through the optional integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) representing historical units.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B.C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

Real warriors and events from history

Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability

Competitive multiplayer

Free to play

Deck building

Players can download Battle of Kingdoms for free on Google Play and App Store, with PvP tournaments beginning every weekend where players can earn massive rewards.

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin, 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@5x5gaming.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5X5 Gaming