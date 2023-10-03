BioCentriq® Expands its Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Jennifer Manning as Chief Commercial Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, a cell therapy CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), announced today the appointment of Jennifer Manning, MPA, as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 3, 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the BioCentriq leadership team," said BioCentriq Founder and CEO Haro Hartounian, Ph.D. "Jennifer is a driven and energetic leader with a track record of building high-performing business development teams. She brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in driving BioCentriq's growth and success. Jennifer's leadership, long-term vision, and dedication to fostering strategic partnerships align perfectly with our mission to accelerate the development and manufacture of life-changing immunotherapies."

Ms. Manning added, "I am honored and excited to join the BioCentriq leadership team. This opportunity complements my passion for innovation and my deep personal commitment to providing groundbreaking treatments to patients. With proven expertise in allogeneic and autologous process development and a demonstrated track record of successfully manufacturing and releasing clinical drug product, the BioCentriq team and its partners are well positioned to shape the future of cell therapy and make a significant, and lasting impact on healthcare and patients' lives."

Jennifer's 25 years of life sciences experience spans biotech and CDMO companies. Most recently, Ms. Manning served as the SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM). Before joining CBM, she held the position of Executive Director, Commercial Development at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, where she was responsible for building and leading the North American Advanced Therapies commercial development team.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Manning held commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Lonza, Alcami Corporation, Patheon, and DSM Biologics. She played a pivotal role during the commercial launch of Human Genome Science's BENLYSTA® and spent 14 years at Abbott Laboratories (now AbbVie), where she was heavily involved in the successful launch and commercialization of HUMIRA®.

Ms. Manning holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Clemson University and a Master of Public Administration in Health Policy and Management from New York University. Additionally, she serves as a Strategic Advisory Board member for Kyttaro Therapeutics.

About BioCentriq®

BioCentriq is an established and highly collaborative boutique cell therapy CDMO. The company has been successfully manufacturing drug product for use in Phase 1 clinical trials since 2022. In June 2023, BioCentriq launched its LEAP™ Advanced Therapy Platform, designed to help cell therapy developers move from contract to clinic in as little as six months. With industry-recognized scientists, engineers, analysts, and manufacturing specialists, along with established quality systems and modern infrastructure, BioCentriq is a proven strategic partner for the development and manufacturing of both autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products. The company was purchased by GC of South Korea for $73 million in May 2022.

