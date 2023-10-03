Drift Introduces Drift Engage to Help Businesses Capitalize on Anonymous Website Traffic

Powered by Lift AI, New Product Uses AI Buyer Intent Scoring to Personalize Conversations for Every Site Visitor

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, today announced Drift Engage , a first-to-market product powered by Lift AI , that uses machine learning to score visitors' real-time site behavior, even for visitors who are 100% anonymous. This collaboration with Lift AI delivers on a strategic partnership to enhance customers' experiences, and reinforces Drift's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-driven results.

Drift Logo (PRNewsfoto/Drift.com, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With 98% of website traffic labeled as anonymous , companies struggle to generate pipeline from all of their website visitors, even after making significant investments to drive traffic to the site. ID Reveal tools help, but they can't identify all traffic, especially in a remote-working world. Until today, customers using these tools have been missing out on 70% of their website traffic , even with data enrichment tools in their tech stack.

Drift Engage is the only solution that can automatically deliver relevant chat experiences based on real-time buyer intent scoring, which identifies and measures both known and anonymous visitors' site engagement in real time. It instantly provides the right chat experiences for customers that convert high-intent website visitors into loyal customers, ultimately increasing sales velocity and conversion rate. Since early 2020, top brands like Loopio and Intelex have used the Lift AI technology behind Drift Engage to generate a dramatic increase in conversions, pipeline, and revenue, and now all Drift customers can leverage this fully integrated technology.

"Today, we are deepening our strategic partnership with Lift AI to help every Drift customer turn first conversations into enduring relationships with AI-powered personalization," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "Drift Engage is perfect for businesses that invest in bringing traffic to their site, but lack the visibility to convert visitors into leads. It helps capture buyers when they're already shopping, increasing conversions, sales velocity, and revenue by fast-tracking high-intent visitors to sales."

Features of Drift Engage include:

Real-time buyer intent scoring: Identify and measure each visitor's site engagement in real time via Live Chat or Prospector

Real-time playbook targeting: Deliver the most relevant chat message/playbook based on a buyer's real-time engagement on your website

CRM sync: Seamlessly add a contact's Drift Engage score to Drift leads within any CRM that Drift integrates with

Audiences Summary Data: Sort site traffic by low, medium, and high intent to review playbook performance and optimize conversions

Lift AI provides a proprietary cloud-based scoring AI model that integrates via a JavaScript snippet on business websites to measure real-time intent. Drift makes it possible to action these scores and surfaces intent data within its buyer engagement platform.

"By joining forces with Drift, we're leveraging the power of our AI solutions to illuminate the full potential of conversational marketing on business' websites," said Don Simpson, CEO of Lift AI. "With our existing customers who are using Lift AI and Drift, we're seeing 9x conversations turn into pipeline with our real-time scoring technology. This is just the beginning—we're certain that solving for the gap of anonymous visitors will be a major unlock moment for B2B marketers and sales reps using Drift."

Customers already using Drift Engage see 3x more ROI, 10.6x more pipeline and 2.1x more opportunities than the median Drift customer. To learn more, please visit www.drift.com .

About Drift

Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

About Lift AI

Lift AI identifies the buying intent of every website visitor in real time, even those that are completely anonymous, enabling websites to trigger the most effective conversational marketing conversion tactics before the visitor leaves the site. The Lift AI proprietary machine-learning models are based on 18 years of experience, billions of data points, and real-time behavioral analytics, working out-of-the-box to deliver a dramatic increase in sales efficient pipeline from conversational marketing in just 90 days.

Contact:

Codeword Agency for Drift

press@drift.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drift