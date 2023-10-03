FieldRoutes Unveils Marketing Automation with Launch of ServiceTitan Marketing Pro at PestWorld 2023

New FieldRoutes® Operations Suite Integration Enables Targeted Marketing Automation to Field Service Providers

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, will be showcasing its integration with ServiceTitan Marketing Pro at PestWorld 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii later this month. Marketing Pro pulls relevant data directly from the FieldRoutes Operations Suite and allows users to quickly create and schedule direct mail and email campaigns to engage and nurture customers for upsell, cross-sell, and renewal opportunities.

FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company (PRNewsfoto/FieldRoutes) (PRNewswire)

"We've heard the calls from the industry for more marketing automation loud and clear, and we couldn't be more excited to bring the power of Marketing Pro to our pest and lawn customers," said Vahe Kuzoyan, president and co-founder at ServiceTitan. "With Marketing Pro, pest and lawn businesses will be able to leverage their customer's data to supercharge their business with more calls, booked jobs and higher customer spend. Our mission is to provide the tools contractors need to grow fast and scale effectively. That's why we're continuing to invest in technology to help our customers succeed."

Marketing Pro empowers businesses with professionally designed, industry-focused templates that can be used to convert unsold estimates, win back former and inactive customers, drive attention to seasonal trouble areas, encourage renewals, announce seasonal promotions, and more. It includes a simple user interface that requires no design or programming expertise.

"Marketing Pro is going to be a game-changer at Greenix," said FieldRoutes customer Ben Craner, chief marketing officer at Greenix. "As a marketing team, we're already seeing time savings and efficiencies with our communications. So far we couldn't be happier with the success we've had with Marketing Pro."

The integration means all relevant data is imported directly from the FieldRoutes Operations Suite to Marketing Pro, without the need to create segmented customer lists manually. Marketing Pro also includes access to a powerful marketing dashboard where users can quickly view campaign performance in one place.

PestWorld attendees can visit FieldRoutes at booths #1105 and #901 during the event or visit FieldRoutes.com to learn more.

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company, is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently, and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018 PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

© 2023 Field Service Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. FieldRoutes, PestRoutes, and all FieldRoutes and PestRoutes product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Field Service Holdings, LLC or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company