Cresta Announces Promotion of John Skrinar to Partner

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta Fund Management (Cresta) is announcing the promotion of John Skrinar to partner in Cresta's sustainable investing strategy. Mr. Skrinar, who joined Cresta in early 2021 and has been working in the renewable fuels industry for over 15 years, will continue with his key role in transaction sourcing, transaction execution, fundraising and portfolio management.

"We have been privileged to have John as an integral part of our team. His promotion reflects both our firm's confidence in him and our ongoing success in establishing our sustainable investing strategy," said Chris Rozzell, Cresta's Managing Partner. "John's deep industry relationships and impressive resume have been critical to sourcing, executing and managing our renewable fuels investment portfolio."

"I am honored by this promotion and remain focused on positioning Cresta for success in our sustainable investing strategy," said Mr. Skrinar. "I look forward to continue working with our talented team and to help guide the firm's growth."

Cresta is a Dallas-based investment manager with ~$1.5Bn of assets under management providing growth equity for sustainable and conventional energy, industrial, transportation and agricultural infrastructure. Founded in 2016, Cresta's team has decades of combined development, engineering, commercial, trading, legal and financial experience in the energy infrastructure business. For more information, please visit crestafunds.com.

