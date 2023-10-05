GILD INSURANCE AGENCY AND BAMBEE UNITE TO REDEFINE SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gild Insurance Agency, a pioneering independent insurance agency providing innovative insurance solutions for small businesses, and Bambee, the leading HR platform providing dedicated guidance and support to small businesses, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership providing holistic HR management and risk mitigation for America's smallest businesses.

Gild Insurance is a digitally native independent insurance agency serving small businesses nationwide. Gild's online quote-to-bind services digitally provides the knowledge, personalization, and trustworthiness of a local agent, available 24/7/365. From the creatives on main street to the home-based business, Gild Insurance has you covered. For more information visit www.yourgild.com or contact us at thoughts@yourgild.com. (PRNewswire)

Gild Insurance and Bambee partner to provide small businesses access to enterprise-grade HR and risk mitigation support.

Gild Insurance and Bambee have come together in pursuit of a shared purpose: to empower small businesses with access to enterprise-grade HR and risk mitigation support. By uniting Bambee's HR technology with Gild Insurance's digital business insurance solutions, small businesses can now access a comprehensive suite of services through Bambee's HR platform to efficiently navigate the risks associated with operating a team. Backed by Bambee's seasoned HR professionals and Gild Insurance's business insurance specialists, this partnership offers best-in-class technology, backed by top-tier advice and support.

"At Gild Insurance, we partner with innovative companies, like Bambee, dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by the smallest of businesses. We share a conviction that technology, backed by vital human support, is essential for the success of small businesses," stated Mary Duggan Hoeprich, CEO of Gild Insurance.

This strategic collaboration between Bambee and Gild Insurance marks a significant milestone in the world of small business support. Together, united in their mission to offer small business owners enterprise-grade HR support, Bambee's HR expertise combined with Gild Insurance's risk management acumen, small businesses will be empowered to flourish amidst challenges and uncertainties. As the partnership unfolds, it is poised to redefine industry standards and guide businesses towards a more secure and prosperous future.

Gild Insurance and Bambee invite their clients, partners, and industry stakeholders to explore the benefits of their collaborative efforts. Bambee's expertise in HR services and Gild Insurance's prowess in risk mitigation, promises a potent combination for businesses aiming to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

About Gild Insurance:

About Bambee:

Bambee is the leading provider of HR guidance and support offering small businesses on-demand access to a dedicated HR manager. Bambee delivers scalable and compliant HR solutions to empower small businesses with payroll, time & attendance, onboarding tools, performance management, employee scheduling, and more. Bambee's all-in-one solution is designed to fit into the small business budget to keep small businesses protected and thriving. For more information, visit www.bambee.com .

