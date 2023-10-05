Host Defense® Mushrooms™ Introduces New MycoBotanicals® Powder

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is pleased to announce the release of their brand new mushroom and herb formula: MycoBotanicals® Immune* powder!

Introducing MycoBotanicals® Immune* powder! (PRNewswire)

New immune-support powder from the mushroom mycelium experts at Host Defense®!*

Specially developed by the expert formulators at Fungi Perfecti, Immune* powder is designed for targeted support of immune health. With a blend of mycelium from 5 powerful mushroom species, along with 4 well-known herbs - including 75 mg of Vitamin C per serving - this powder is ideal for anyone seeking support for an engaged and balanced immune response.*

The Host Defense MycoBotanicals line combines organic mushroom mycelium and herbs for targeted, system-specific support. Immune* powder includes the following mushrooms and herbs designed for optimal immune system function:*

Agarikon, Chaga, and Maitake: well-known for supporting a strongly engaged yet balanced immune response.*

Turkey Tail and Reishi: support intestinal tissue barrier function and promote the growth of probiotic microflora which supports the immune response.*

Acerola Cherry and Astragalus: support an engaged immune response and Astragalus also promotes upper respiratory wellness.*

Goji and Schizandra: support a balanced immune response and promote prebiotic activity in the probiotic microflora.*

Winner of the 2023 Taste for Life Immunity Essentials Award, this uniquely formulated blend has a slightly tart and subtly smoky flavor that perfectly elevates a range of cozy and delicious fall and winter recipes. And, like the other powders in the Host Defense® line, Immune* is certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free, and is designed for daily use.*

Different beneficial mushroom species offer different system-specific benefits, but they all have immune support in common.* Regarding the newest MycoBotanicals formula, Head of Science Education at Fungi Perfecti, Jerry Angelini stated:

Because beneficial mushrooms support immune modulatory activity when taken in the form of supplements, it makes sense to expand our Immunity & Wellness* line. We're really excited to introduce this robust powder that includes such a unique range of both mushroom and herb ingredients - there's nothing else like it on the market!*

MycoBotanicals® Immune* powder is available at fungi.com and hostdefense.com, and can also be found at health food stores nationwide.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from mycofiltration and mycoremediation, to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their carbon emissions. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti, LLC