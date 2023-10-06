Tquila Automation recruits Ryan Northington as Chief Executive Officer and SVP of AMER

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intelligent automation consultancy and services partner, Tquila Automation announced the recruitment of Ryan Northington as Chief Executive Officer and SVP of AMER. Northington brings 15 years of experience in leading high-growth technology services businesses. Tom Abbott, acting CEO, remains in the business as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Board Member.

Northington has served in key roles at several technology services companies, including Cloud Sherpas and Simplus. Most recently, he was the CEO of Simplus. Under his leadership, the Salesforce partner business scaled to $100m in revenue through multiple acquisitions and sustainable organic growth and was acquired by Infosys for an undisclosed amount in 2020. Before Simplus, Northington built a highly profitable managed services division at Cloud Sherpas, a Salesforce partner acquired by Accenture in 2015.

Tquila Automation specializes in designing and delivering intelligent automation solutions underpinned by UiPath, the AI-powered automation platform. It was founded by acting CEO Tom Abbott and Richard Denton in 2019, with two offices in London and Cardiff, UK. Having scaled the business to a 150-strong team across six international offices, Tom Abbott remains an executive board member and will become its Chief Revenue Officer. The revenue office oversees the go-to-market, alliances, sales, and marketing strategies.

Tom Abbott, Founder & CRO at Tquila Automation, said: "As we look to execute rapid growth organically and through acquisitions, the Board and I wanted to recruit an experienced operational leader to support our execution plan. Ryan is an incredible addition to Tquila Automation; he brings vast experience scaling high-growth tech businesses, balancing technical and delivery excellence with customer and employee experiences. The rest of the board and I are thrilled to recruit Ryan as our Chief Executive Officer, and I look forward to working closely with him to drive the business forward."

Ryan Northington, CEO & SVP AMER at Tquila Automation, said: "I couldn't be more excited to join Tquila Automation. As a trusted partner to hundreds of North American and European enterprises, Tquila Automation accelerates business outcomes with intelligent automation and other emerging technologies. I look forward to contributing my expertise and building upon the success that Tom and the wider team have built here."

The news follows recent announcements from Tquila Automation about acquiring healthcare leaders Element Blue and creating a 200-strong tech delivery center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Originally from Birmingham in Alabama, Northington is an Auburn University graduate and now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife and two children. He is also a Forbes contributor.

About Tquila Automation

Tquila Automation is a global intelligent automation consultancy and implementation partner. It supports enterprising and ambitious businesses to dramatically improve their work by removing onerous tasks and processes, releasing human workers to focus on value-added productivity.

The consultancy is a trusted and invaluable partner, providing expert insight and innovative solutions to clients looking to harness intelligent automation's potential. It believes that intelligent automation has the power to expedite business transformation, enhance enterprise value, and deliver a positive impact on people's lives.

Tquila Automation has six global offices in Austin (Texas), Amsterdam, Bucharest, Birmingham (Alabama), Cardiff, and London. Discover more at www.tquila-automation.com.

