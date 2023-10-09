BlackBerry to Host Investor Briefing

Live Q&A with management to discuss Project Imperium update

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it will host an investor briefing regarding the Project Imperium update provided on October 4, 2023.

Presenters: John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chair & CEO and Steve Rai, BlackBerry CFO

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1:00pm ET

Questions can be submitted during the event in the chat box or in advance by email to investorrelations@blackberry.com .

Register here for the live video stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors webpage.

