Dahua Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative to Promote Global Sustainable Development

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, successfully joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative together with thousands of companies around the world, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business action in support of broader societal goals.

The United Nations Global Compact is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. It encourages companies all around the globe to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Over the years, Dahua has demonstrated its unwavering efforts and support towards sustainable development and environmental protection. One notable example is Dahua's strong commitment to build a green low-carbon community by integrating sustainable practices with digital intelligence, including smart biodiversity protection, smart environment protection, smart traffic management, smart energy, smart building, smart education and safe production.

In addition, Dahua actively promotes green and low-carbon products and solutions by implementing low-power consumption product design, integrated solar power design and AIoT solution design. The company adheres to green operation and sustainable development through green products, green manufacturing, green logistics, and green living. In terms of energy conservation, the Dahua Park was successfully upgraded with smart electricity system that saves up to 1,389,800 kWh of electricity every year. Photovoltaic power stations were also installed to generate clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. All of these efforts are in line with the UN Global Compact's environmental principles stating "Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges, undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility, and encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies."

By joining the UN Global Compact, Dahua aims to further enhance the company's commitment to sustainable development and continue to create a positive impact to humanity and the planet. It also allows Dahua to help set global standards for sustainable and responsible business practices, and actively carry out its shared responsibility to achieve a safer society and smarter living.

