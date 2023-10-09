Hormel Foods Announces Webcast of 2023 Investor Day Presentation

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, invites interested parties to participate in a live webcast of the Hormel Foods 2023 Investor Day on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be joined by other members of the senior leadership team during the event.

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

To view the live webcast, go to the Company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast. Additional information related to the Company's 2023 Investor Day can be found here: investorday.hormelfoods.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor website, investor.hormelfoods.com, following the presentation.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The Company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

