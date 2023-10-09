Meru Health's latest study reveals significant impact in suicide prevention.  

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, published a peer-reviewed study today in Archives of Suicide Research that reveals an estimated 30% reduction in suicide attempts and death by suicide as well as significant reductions in suicidal ideation.

This study adds to Meru Health's evidence base documenting significant reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms. "I'm excited and proud of this peer-reviewed publication showing that Meru Health's treatment intervention helps prevent suicide and suicidal ideation. Meru Health has published over 12 studies in the scientific literature showing its real-world effectiveness, and now we have evidence the program also prevents suicide," said Kristian Ranta, founder and CEO of Meru Health. For Ranta, the topic is personal: "I lost my brother Peter to suicide. This was my reason for founding Meru Health."

Key findings in the published study include:

An estimated 30% reduction in suicide attempts and death by suicide across treatment.

A significant decrease in participants reporting suicidal ideation: from 22% before treatment to 9% after treatment.

The improvements were maintained after treatment, with 92.2% reporting no suicidal ideation at the 3-month follow-up and 93.1% at the 6-month follow-up.

Higher engagement with the treatment program was significantly associated with lower levels of suicidal ideation, even after accounting for demographic and clinical factors.

The results are based on a study of 778 participants who enrolled in the program from January 1 to December 30, 2020. All measures examined in this study were collected in the Meru Health app at baseline before the start of the program, biweekly during the program including at the end of treatment, and via email 3 and 6 months after treatment. The inclusion criteria of the Meru Health program is having at least mild levels of depression, anxiety, or burnout; and not having an active substance use disorder, severe active suicidal ideation with a plan, severe active self-harm, or a history of psychosis or mania.

This study shows that therapist-supported digital interventions like Meru Health can help with addressing the mental health crisis in the United States.

About Meru Health

Meru Health brings you unlimited access to a therapist and powerful daily practices to improve your mental health, nutrition, breath, sleep, and more to achieve superior results compared to traditional cognitive behavioral therapy or antidepressants treatments. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna and Aetna as well as employer groups. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com

Note: The study discussed here does not negate the importance of urgent care for those with active suicidal ideations. If you or someone you know is actively struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts and actions, text or call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

