Intevity Names George Jagodzinski, Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intevity, a leading digital technology consultancy, has named co-founder George Jagodzinski Chief Executive Officer. Since 2006, Jagodzinski has held a variety of leadership roles and is now poised to lead the firm through a period of dramatic growth, driven by innovation and customer value.

"We are in the golden age of digital transformation," said Jagodzinski. "While Intevity has been serving clients for nearly two decades, what's exciting to us is that we're still in the early stages of this shift, and Intevity is poised to dramatically scale our impact and value in the years ahead. While many firms provide digital products and services, Intevity stands alone as a collaborative partner to our clients, deeply understanding their needs and building tailor-made solutions to achieve their goals. We believe this bespoke, service-first approach will continue to stand apart as the age of digital transformation continues to accelerate."

Former CEO / Managing Partner, Ben Elmore, will move into the role of Chairman of the Board and collaborate with Jagodzinski to ensure a smooth transition.

"George has been integral to Intevity's success since the early days," said Elmore. "His deep passion for driving tangible success across partners, clients, and teams will lead this business to new heights. He's the right leader to carry Intevity into its next stage of growth."

Increased visibility will be a key part of Jagodzinski's growth strategy. "Right now we're the industry's best-kept secret, and we're going to change that by cultivating and strongly communicating our reputation as a highly respected, industry-renowned firm known for our innovation, impact, clients and alumni," said Jagodzinski.

Jagodzinski brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role of CEO, having led a range of initiatives across industries with brands including Under Armour, Sazerac, and Drizly as well as public sector efforts with governmental agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Labor, and Department of State.

About Intevity

Since 2003, Intevity has been delivering world-class service to Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail as well as nonprofit and government agencies.

Intevity fuses integrated technology with strategic insight to ensure their partners evolve and thrive in a digital-first world. Whether it's an established enterprise struggling with legacy systems or a funded start-up aiming to scale rapidly, Intevity integrates solutions and platforms that resonate with each business's unique challenges and aspirations.

Their expertise allows them to scrutinize complex technical ecosystems while keeping an eye on the big picture. With a multidisciplinary approach, they engineer scalable, secure solutions that eradicate pain points and supercharge ROI.

Intevity was built on a remote work model from the outset. Their enduring 4.8-star Glassdoor rating is a reflection of the culture they've built – one that sparks innovation, attracts top-tier talent, and fuels the success of their partnerships.

