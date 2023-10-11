New Qualtrics and WorkJam Partnership Empowers Every Frontline Employee to Deliver Better Customer Experiences

New partnership will combine Qualtrics AI, insights from experience data and automated workflows within WorkJam to increase engagement, productivity and retention among frontline workers

Qualtrics research shows a link between employees' feelings of connection and trust with customer experience factors such as speed and friendliness

PROVO, Utah and MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics , the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and WorkJam , the world's leading digital frontline workplace, today announced a strategic partnership that will improve the frontline employees experience in order to improve the customer experience. Qualtrics' conversational intelligence technology will combine with WorkJam's super app for frontline workers to give organizations a continuous pulse on the front lines of their businesses and surface insights into employees' priorities, needs and concerns. Organizations can boost engagement among frontline employees with these insights and ultimately deliver better customer experiences.

Experiences delivered at the frontline by the people and teams responsible for the digital and human touchpoints a customer has with a company have an outsized impact on the customer experience, and ultimately an organization's revenue growth and cost efficiency. According to the Qualtrics XM Institute , customer experiences such as speed, friendliness and order accuracy are related to employees' feelings of connection and trust with each other, senior leaders and a company's broader vision and values.

Leading global companies use WorkJam's technology to empower their frontline employees with digital tools to manage their schedules and tasks, access training and career development opportunities as well as chat with colleagues.

Now, joint customers can use the conversational intelligence capabilities in Qualtrics® to analyze unstructured experience data from sources like WorkJam's employee communication and training modules to better understand how their frontline employees are thinking and feeling as well as stay updated on relevant topics that may require leadership attention. For example, Qualtrics AI could identify trending in-store issues with a new product rollout or high-performing employees who deserve recognition for their good work, providing store managers with the insights they need to boost engagement, productivity and efficiency among frontline staff.

"Frontline employees have the biggest impact on how customers engage with a business, so it's critical to understand the issues and challenges that affect their workplace sentiment," said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. "We're proud to partner with Qualtrics to enable global enterprises to better understand what's happening on their front lines and create winning strategies that enhance both the employee and customer experience."

"Organizations build trust with frontline employees and encourage life-long customers by listening and taking action on feedback in the moment, across every frontline touchpoint," said Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering Brad Anderson. "Our partnership with WorkJam will put the power of experience management in the hands of the people who have the greatest impact on the customer and employee experience, the frontline teams responsible for the human touchpoints a customer has with a company."

The partnership also allows joint customers to trigger tasks within the WorkJam app using Qualtrics CustomerXM. A convenience store company with over 40,000 employees, posted QR codes around their stores so customers can easily use their phones to share feedback via a Qualtrics survey. Certain survey responses automatically trigger an appropriate workflow in the WorkJam app.

By giving both frontline employees and the customers they serve a voice to communicate their ideas, concerns and general feedback, leaders are able to resolve issues quickly and uncover insights that inform operational and workplace culture improvements across the organization.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 50 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees – so they can understand their greatest friction points, retain and engage top talent, and deliver the right products and services. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

